I’m currently writing a book on tarot, Peace, and nonviolence. At the center of this work is the notion of beloved community.
Last month I mentioned that if we weren’t actively working on Peace, we were engaged in the war economy. I’ve thought a lot about this in the intervening time. How do we transform into what Mohandas Ghandi called beloved community, based on nonviolence and Peacemaking?
As a member of a war economy, we are assigned a role either in the work of combating a threat or in helping the society become more powerful. All work supports these efforts. The structure is hierarchical so that the focus doesn’t get dispersed.
The threat of being cast out is the most effective way to maintain order. It is awful to live on the outskirts. We are social people. If you know the Jesus stories, you know that his work was to continually return the marginalized to the center of their community. Life is richer in community but in this society, many are not invited to partake of the riches.
Still for many of us who do belong, the cost of living in this community is too high.
Ursula LeGuin’s, “Ones Who Walk Away From Omelas,” is a story of people maintaining the fiction of a beautiful looking society at the expense of the suffering of those who were different from the norm. Every year there were those who walked away.
There are more and more people walking away now. More people are finding mainstream American society an uncomfortable fit and are awakening from the false dream of a place for everyone. There is too much evidence to believe that anymore.
LeGuin’s story ends with walking away. This alone is resignation, not Peacemaking.
Walking away is not enough if we are not at the same time planning a welcoming place that invites everyone in — indeed planning a community that reaches out to Omelas with extended hands and the good news that there is a different way to live together.
What would it be like to live in a community where you were welcomed for the gifts you bring and the way you enrich society? What would it be like if belonging to such a society meant learning to open our hearts to people just as they are?
This is not an easy undertaking. We are trained to judge, finding the other lacking or threatening. Peace is an extended steadying hand and a smile that says, “Come in, you belong just as you are.”
In the world beyond Omelas, our job is to become perfectly ourselves, confident in the gifts we bring and work to perfect. It is to lend a hand where our gifts enrich the community for the simple sake of making people’s lives better.
Every day I think and write, trying to discern what I have to offer that world. What do you have? Where do you begin? Where do we meet? How can I, how can we, right injustice in this community while someone is doing the same in another? We are the Peacemakers, the heart, hands and soul of Peace and we are the feet of peace, feet that do not walk away but remain to do the work of Peace through nonviolence.
Ann Keeler Evans has written for the Daily Item in religion and on aging parents. She now serves as a “Village Priestess” for cyber villages and people wherever they are in the world and in their hearts and souls. Find her at https://annkeelerevans.org