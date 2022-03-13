On Thursday, St. Patrick’s Day will be celebrated by millions of people around the world.
The day marks the date of St. Patrick’s death in 461 in his adopted homeland of Ireland. His life’s work has long been celebrated as a religious holiday honoring St. Patrick’s dedication to bringing Catholicism to Ireland. He also traveled throughout Ireland bringing Christianity to a nation of local tribes and societies.
Maighread and Oliver Kelly, who are originally from Ireland, have lived in Riverside for more than 25 years. A recent visit to Ireland to celebrate Maighread’s mother’s 101st birthday included discovering a site they had never visited before. St. Patrick’s Well, in Clowe, is a location many believe — since at least the 10th century — has curative power.
According to the website St. Patrick’s Well — our Irish Heritage, “The crystal-clear waters of the well are reputed to have curative properties for sore lips and eyes, and they are especially renowned for curing headaches. The National Folklore Collection has a number of stories of miracles and cures, including one about a crippled boy who was cured, and other people had their sight restored by the waters. A particularly interesting tale describes how one man mocked two others for praying at the well, and threw one of their dogs into the water. For this disrespectful act he was cursed, he lost the power of speech and could only bark thereafter.”
Near Clonewel, northwest of Waterford in southern Ireland, Oliver shared that there is “lots of devotion in the area to this well.” He noted that while visitors travel there year-round, visits increase during the month of March and Mass will be celebrated there on March 17.
“When we were visiting, people were filling bottles with water to use as Holy Water,” added Maighread.
Some religious observers travel to the well to celebrate the Stations of the Cross, she said. But she and Oliver agree the beauty and tranquility of the site are worth the visit. The ancient stories honoring the life and work of the Irish saint certainly add to the religious celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.