When Pastor Timothy Hogan-Palazzo began preaching at St Paul’s United Church of Christ in January 2016 there were 14 members of the congregation attending weekly services.
By March of 2020, that number had grown to an average of 100.
The 122-year-old faith community was once again filling the pews in their original home on High Street, in West Milton. The pandemic necessitated the move to online-only services from March 22, 2020, until March 21, 2021.
During the planning to resume in-person worship, the pastor and the congregants realized there wasn’t room in their historic home for what they now required. The need to conduct safe, socially distanced worship services necessitated a move. After a search, the members were able, on March 21, 2021, to gather and conduct their mission work within the vacant former Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church building at 1125 Mahoning St., Milton.
“As time went on we saw our growing faith family would need a more permanent solution for worship, fellowship, and service. We sought a lease extension, or a purchase agreement from Milton Lutheran Church, but they had other plans for the building. We did, however, negotiate a lease extension through May 31, 2023,” Hogan-Palazzo said.
Steady growth
Saint Paul’s continues to see a steady growth in worship attendance as well as mission and community outreach and partnerships.
“We have outgrown the usefulness of the West Milton building,” Saint Paul’s Consistory President Brad Gill said. “Our congregation has changed during its 122-year history. With four previous building expansion projects over the years to grow the space as a place to gather and serve, and becoming a faith community home to those beyond its own neighborhood, the decision has been made to seek a new space to ‘be the church.’”
The temporary space has also provided valuable insight as to what is necessary to continue St. Paul’s congregational mission. Hogan-Palazzo said an “accessible, safe space to gather, to serve, to park, and proximity to other UCC faith communities will all play a factor in the church’s new location as well as dedicated space for worshiping, gathering and serving.”
Like any family looking for a new home, there are things on a wishlist. Space for the children is one such wish. Hogan-Palazzo encourages parents to bring their children to the front of the church to keep them engaged and “so no child has to look at the back of heads.”
A few rows back from the lectern there is a small chair alongside a pew. Hogan-Palazzo said the chair was purchased at a Chocolate Festival Auction for one of the first members he had baptized at Saint Paul’s in 2018. Rhett Sample, whose parents joined the church in 2017 was the first to make use of the chair. In October 2020, his sister was born.
“The Sample family typically sits in the front pew in this location and the chair moved with us,” he said. “She often sits in there, just as her brother did. When she’s not sitting in it she uses it as a walker to get around the sanctuary.”
This focus on the community and mission of the church is what informed the decision to build. Larger areas for food pantry storage, gathering space for meals and events, and sufficient accessible parking will be included in the plans.
Pieces making move
Some special pieces of their former home will also be making the move. A cross and kneeler currently sit in the entrance at the Mahoning Street location. The cross was built during the latest renovation to High Street in 2018 with wood provided by Barbara and Robert Koch from their farm in New Columbia. Bob, now in his 80s, grew up at Saint Paul’s. The kneeler is from St. John’s, originally in downtown Milton, and closed March 2021. There are also plans being made to remove the stained glass windows from the High Street church. The windows were installed in the 1950s renovation and the hope is to incorporate those in a new structure.
While bittersweet to leave their historical home, the past 11 months have seen average attendance rise back to 85 to 90 a Sunday and recently they welcomed 104 in worship. Hogan-Palazzo shares “while this is not an easy decision, the goal of the church is to stay as close to — if not within — the West Milton/Milton community, to provide a sacred, safe space for all who find a home at Saint Paul’s.”
“Land or building locations have already proven challenging in preliminary searches,” said Brad Gill. “However, this faith community firmly believes that through prayer and discernment, God will lead us to our next home.”
If you are familiar with a building or land within the Milton/West Milton area, please contact Saint Paul’s Church Office at 570-568-1433.
Saint Paul’s currently leases their original building at 433 High St., West Milton, to another religious organization, Face to Face Church.