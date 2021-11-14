MONROE TOWNSHIP — Missio Dei Alliance may be new to the community, but they are quickly becoming an important part of its fabric by showing love and serving people, especially those in need.
This month, one of the ways they are doing that is through a Thanksgiving meal giveaway, beginning at 10 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25 at the church, located at 102 Alliance Way, Selinsgrove.
Their goal is to give away 200 meals. Each will include turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, rolls, and pie.
The meals will be distributed in a drive-thru format.
“People can come and pick up as many meals as their family needs, no questions asked,” said Missio Dei pastor C.A. Cranfill.
He said the heart of Missio Dei (and the meaning of its name) is to communicate and demonstrate the love of Jesus to the community, and participate in God’s mission “to bring reconciliation and renewal to this broken world around us.”
“Many of the families around us are broken and a lot of them are struggling financially,” he said. “This is especially true following the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Missio Dei opened its doors in September. With Thanksgiving around the corner, Cranfill said they did not want to miss the opportunity to help families who may be struggling financially, and also to create an opportunity for those families to celebrate together.
The outreach has an extra special meaning for Cranfill.
“At a real low point in my life, prior to becoming a Christian myself, I was blessed by a church hosting a Thanksgiving Day meal,” he said. “It was one of my first experiences of the church in a positive light. I have never forgotten that. So if we can bless at least one person in a similar way, it will all be worth it.”
The effort has been strengthened by community partners – Lewisburg Alliance Church and Weis Markets.
Tim Halteman, youth pastor at Lewisburg Alliance, has been helping to coordinate contributions from the church’s members. He is quick to clarify that though the two churches are partnering in the outreach, it’s not about them.
“This is about God, and glorifying Him in all things that we do,” he said. “Whether it’s sacrificing oven space on a Thanksgiving morning or giving up our ‘traditional’ time of gathering as a family so we can share in another family’s (Missio Dei’s) burden to serve those in their community.”
“A partnership between Missio Dei Alliance and Lewisburg Alliance is more than Thanksgiving meals,” Halteman added, “it is about uniting together to show God’s love.
“Our prayer is that people don’t just come away with a full belly, but rather our prayer is that people can have a transformed life because of a relationship with Jesus Christ…The meal will be great, but Jesus is the true bread of life!”
Weis Markets has also contributed to the giveaway.
“As a local company, it’s important to us to support the communities where our shoppers and associates live and work,” said Matt Burke, regional vice president. “The Thanksgiving time is a season for gratitude and generosity, which is why we’re proud to support (Missio Dei Alliance’s) Thanksgiving drive.”
To Cranfill, this outreach is just the beginning of what he would like to see happen in the future.
“The ultimate goal would be that the community begins to feel the tangible love of Jesus,” he said. “This outreach is only the first step in a long journey to seeing that reality come to fruition.”
For more information about Missio Dei, visit missiodeipa.com or the Missio Dei Alliance facebook page. Cranfill can be reached at 570-556-9054 or PastorCa@MissioDeiPA.com.