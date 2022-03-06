In early February, two of my beloved feline companions went on a journey to a place many animal lovers call the Rainbow Bridge, a meadow where animals wait for their humans to join them so they may eventually go to Heaven together. When you bring two kittens into your home and spend a lifetime with them, they become seniors together along with all the health issues that accompany elderly felines.
Islam doesn’t have a concept of the Rainbow Bridge, nor do Muslims deify or worship felines as some ancient cultures did, but cats are cherished by Muslims whether they live with one or more — or none.
It’s not uncommon to see cats around mosques, and elsewhere, in Muslim-populated countries. Cat lovers who visit overseas are thrilled to see cats lying around unmolested in and around the mosques. Likewise, cats are all over the streets in various countries in the Middle East where city meat and seafood vendors can be seen tossing them scraps and leaving out water bowls for them. Regular cat visitors to the neighborhoods are even given names! It’s not unusual to see cats warming themselves on car roofs or napping wherever they wish without any fear of danger to themselves.
Cats are welcomed as guests in many American mosques, usually in our large cities where the mosque doors are propped open for daily prayers, and where people are constantly coming and going. Stray cats, too, manage to slip in from the streets, and aren’t chased out due to their history going back to the Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him.) As we know, cats are territorial, and sometimes one or two of these street cats end up taking residency in the mosque, earning their “keep” by catching rodents and keeping other feral cats away.
Cats are considered ritually clean in Islam, and there is no prohibition against them entering or living in Muslim homes or mosques. Their saliva is considered clean unless there are visible impurities in or around their mouths, and water from which they drink can be used for “wudu,” the act of ritual ablution Muslims make before each of the five required daily prayers. Likewise, Islam teaches Muslims that cats should not be sold for money or traded for goods. (Islam Portal)
The Prophet Muhammad loved cats. He specifically forbade the torturing and killing of them. However, contemporary Islamic jurists have ruled that euthanasia is permissible for animals who are determined by a veterinary professional to be in extreme pain and suffering, close to death, and for whom treatment will not ensure restoration to health.
Legend describes occasions when the Prophet was giving religious lectures while a cat was sitting in his lap or near him and most Muslim children know the story of the close companion of the Prophet, Abu Huraira (may God be pleased with him.) His name generally translates as “father of the cats/kittens.” Abu Huraira was always surrounded by cats and loved them even when he was a boy.
Cats have a cherished place in Islam. I loved and cherished my two, “Mocha” and “Hawwa,” and will miss them very much.
S. E. Jihad Levine (Sr. Safiyyah) is a Muslim Chaplain, and a teacher at the Sunbury Islamic Center Sunday School. She is also Director of Project Hurriyyah, a project that assists Muslim girls and women who are either incarcerated or on parole. She writes about Islam from a generalized Sunni perspective.