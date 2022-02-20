Recently, I signed up for a course on Voluntary Simplicity, a lifestyle that minimizes the needless consumption of material goods and the pursuit of wealth for its own sake. If you know me, you know how counter-intuitive that is. I am a dedicated maximalist. I revel in abundance. Need to borrow a scarf? Choose from my collection.
For me, a focus on simplicity has felt antithetical to an abundant life. There is no minimizing life’s pleasures, no simplifying or downsizing my wild abandon to joyous moments. As a Peacemaker, I am dedicated to joy and reveling in life’s greatest gifts. It is as important to share our wonder at the eagle’s soaring as it is to ensure that people have food, shelter, and education. Is it possible I don’t understand simplicity? Absolutely. I revere the women teaching this course so I’m willing to explore what it’s all about and how it might fit into my journey of Peacemaking.
My home is filled with my mother’s paintings and a lot of beloved objects I inherited from my parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles. “Get rid of it.” people opine walking into my living room without any knowledge of the history or meaning these belongings hold for me. “No one is ever going to want that,” they say. But I want these precious hand-me-downs, to use and enjoy as I wish.
A minimalist might ask if there are others who would benefit from these objects if I took a more simplistic approach. Undoubtedly. Yet, my parents worked with rich colors and lush textures their entire lives and passed that appreciation on to me. When I eat applesauce from the same dishes as my Gram, I experience an abundance of joy in connecting with a part of my heritage. Will purging my shelves and walls make the world more balanced? How will my minimalizing or being simplistic in my home contribute to Peacemaking?
I do think the principles of Voluntary Simplicity will encourage a narrowed focus in my life. I believe in Peace and want to make spaces and connections so Peace can find room and reason to flourish among us and on this earth. As my website designer and I were consolidating materials for my latest website, he created a Venn diagram as a visual representation of my life’s work. It’s a pretty perfect explanation of who I am, what I value, and what I do located in a circle of Peace. When all these aspects of myself are in sync, I’m the happily dancing Peace Fairy in the middle!
Any work I do has to take place in the context of Peace. My Tarot writing and readings are named Peacemaker’s Tarot for a reason. The rituals I design for people around life’s meaningful moments encourage Peace. The community-building I engage in creates pathways for Peace between the people who live there. My daily living and writings need to be filled with kindness and Peacemaking as all my actions continually intersect with and build upon each other in an endless process of Peacemaking.
My responsibility as I take this course is to discern whether the Voluntary Simplicity approach to Peace is filled with laughter, dance, good meals shared with friends and strangers, and reveling in life’s abundance. If it is, then I want to find an Ann Keeler Evans, Peacemaker, authentic way to fit in. What are your thoughts on Volunteer Simplicity? How is it part of your life and Peacemaking? What will be different for you and others when all your actions intersect and overlap with Peace?
Ann Keeler Evans has written for the Daily Item in religion and on aging parents. She now serves as a “Village Priestess” for cyber villages and people wherever they are in the world and in their hearts and souls. Find her at https://annkeelerevans.org