SELINSGROVE – Although he found “love personified” in serving as pastor of St. Pius X Catholic Church and campus minister at Susquehanna University for six years, Rev. Tukura Pius Michael, OP, readily accepted his upcoming reassignment to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, in New Freedom.
“Even Jesus Himself told His apostles, ‘I must go,’” Fr. Pius said with a chuckle, explaining that the Catholic Church routinely reassigns priests, partly to keep them from getting too complacent with their parishioners’ needs and to provide a fresh outlook in parishes every few years.
Fr. Pius arrived at St. Pius X on June 20, 2016. He will begin at St. John the Baptist exactly six years later, on June 20, switching positions with Rev. Joshua R. Cavender, currently the parochial vicar there and campus minister at York College.
After working as a DJ and on radio and TV programs and studying in the Catholic Media Service Center, in Kaduna, Nigeria, Fr. Pius went to college thinking he’d work in real estate. At one point, though, looking through a Bible given to him by his parish priest, he read a prayer for vocations and decided to become a priest.
He shrugged when asked why.
“It’s the idea of service,” he said. “I just wanted to live my life in the service of others.”
Sitting in his office recently, he spoke of the parish he led for the past six years.
“I remember the first time I came here to be instructed,” he said. “Pattie (Kircher, church secretary) said, ‘Whatever you need, you just tell me and we’ll get it.’ and that’s how it is here.
“If you’re looking for the definition of love personified, that’s what I found here.”
Having often joked about serving in a church that shared his name, he added, “Fr. Pius at St. Pius. What is better than that?”
Any new venture can bring uncertainty, but Fr. Pius pushes that aside.
“My approach to life is, it’s Jesus’ business,” he said. “Before He places anything in my path, he has already resolved it. I just wait. God puts things in your path for you to learn and to grow more in charity. There is a lesson to learn. You just wait.”
He sleeps well at night because he doesn’t dwell on problems.
“I do not worry for anything,” he said. “It will take care of itself. If not now, then later. All you’ve got to do is pray, and God will solve it.”
Fr. Pius appreciated the camaraderie of local churches, saying the ministers are “very, very kind people.” Joe Scartelli, pastoral associate at St. Pius X, said Fr. Pius is a man of great faith who started and ended everything with prayer.
“He has a close relationship with Jesus and with Mary,” Scartelli said. “I think he brought to our parish the intensity of adoration, of praying the rosary, of Mass every day.”
During Sunday Mass when he greets his parishioners, Fr. Pius typically reminds them that they are “abundantly blessed.”
“It’s not a slogan. It’s a reality that we are blessed,” he said. “Not just as a people, but look at our country. People in Ukraine do not have a country. God has just blessed us, and sometimes it’s difficult for us to see. So that is why I remind them every week, God has blessed us. No matter what the situation is, God has blessed us.”
After working closely with Fr. Pius over the years, Scartelli said he is sad to see him leave.
“He is a man of prayer,” Scartelli said. “He brought that to St. Pius, and he’s leaving that with us.”
By good fortune, Fr. Pius and Fr. Josh have known each other for years. Fr. Josh has attended campus ministry events at Susquehanna University, and his brother and sister-in-law both graduated from Susquehanna. He attended Mass at St. Pius even before becoming a priest.
Fr. Josh studied physics in college and said his parents were always supportive of him finding what God wanted him to do. After college, frustrated and unsure about his next step, he went hunting and prayed, telling God he’d given up and needed direction.
“That’s a dangerous prayer to say because He answers those,” Fr. Josh quipped. “My life was like a thousand-piece puzzle. It all just fell into place then. All the stress and anxiety, gone. I went to seminary (in 2011), and I never looked back.”
Both priests share similar favorite Bible verses. Fr. Pius has many, but one is, Psalm 46:10, “Be still and know that I am God.” Fr. Josh mentioned Exodus 14:14, “The LORD will fight for you; you have only to keep still.” He explained, “We did a pretty good job of running through the desert like idiots, (not sure where to go) and then He opened the Red Sea.”
Fr. Josh looks forward to his new assignment and getting to know the parishioners.
“I have not heard a single bad word about the parish,” he said. “It’s just truly a wonderful place.”
“We’re looking forward to Fr. Josh coming,” Scartelli said. “I’m looking forward to working with him.”
As far as Fr. Pius is concerned, Fr. Josh should have no problems.
“How I wish every priest would have a parish like St. Pius,” he said.
