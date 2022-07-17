NORTHUMBERLAND — When Chris Barnes was in middle school, a growing love for Jesus coalesced with a growing love for music and ministry. He continues to pursue those passions today. Barnes is currently serving as the newly-appointed associate pastor at Sunbury Bible Church and as the worship leader and rhythm guitar player of the local contemporary Christian band, “Freedom Calls.”
Barnes said in the early 2000s his family was attending a church with a worship band and he became especially infatuated with the drums.
“I would actually come to church, sit in the front row, and air drum to the songs while the band played,” he said. “At first, it was probably quirky and funny, but eventually it just became embarrassing, so much so that for the next Christmas my parents pulled me aside and said, ‘Chris, we will buy you a set of drums if you stop pretending you are playing them in church’.”
The rest, as they say, is history.
“One thing led to another,” he said. “Drums turned into guitar, guitar turned into worship-leading, and worship-leading turned into a prospect that I could serve the Lord through music.”
At 12 years-old, he prayed a simple prayer: That if the Lord would allow him to play music well, he would never play for anyone except Him. At 16 years old, Barnes got his first job leading worship and also had the opportunity to be a touring drummer in Nashville for different Christian bands. For a number of years, he has served in a variety of music roles in the church as well.
“Outside of Christ and my wife, music has been the one constant and greatest source of joy in my life,” Barnes said.
In 2013, Barnes and his wife (then girlfriend) started Freedom Calls.
“At its inception, it was really only designed to be an on-call worship team for small events and camps,” Barnes said, “and while we thankfully still get to do a lot of that, over the years the Lord has truly blessed the ministry, and we have now been given the opportunity to play festivals, nights of worship, and even open for some of our musical heroes such as Colton Dixon, Building 429, and Crowder.”
While the band has consisted of a variety of musicians over the years, the current members, in addition to Barnes, are Mandy Yaple, worship leader; Andrew Traxler, drums; Katie Simpson, bass, synth, background vocals; and Darren Kanagy, lead guitar and keys. They are also supported by a faithful crew: Katie Barnes, sound engineer; Chip Shoemaker, band tech; and Angie Shoemaker, video tech.
Kanagy joined the band last year after meeting Barnes through a mutual friend.
“I find Chris to be equal parts a dreamer and a do-er,” he said. “It is rare to find both qualities in a single individual.”
He added that he has also come to respect Barnes for his collaborative approach and the encouragement he gives to each member of the band to “authentically contribute as individuals.”
Kanagy appreciates the unique makeup of Freedom Calls — all worship leaders and active volunteers from various area churches.
“We are a collective that loves God, His church, and worship, and whenever those things can intersect,” he said. “We ultimately do this so that people can encounter the one true God who loves them…I’m truly thankful to be a part of it.”
The majority of music performed by Freedom Calls are contemporary Christian songs written by other artists. Barnes said the goal has always been to lead people in songs they are familiar with.
“We want the people who come to a Freedom Calls’ event not to be an audience, but rather to be participators in a worship experience,” he said.
And in that participation, their desire is for the crowd to experience the freedom that forms part of the band’s name.
“The culture talks a lot about freedom these days, but as followers of Jesus we recognize that true freedom can only be found in surrendering ourselves to his will for our lives,” he said. “We believe one of the safest and best places to do that is in times of corporate worship and so the name Freedom Calls is really just an invitation to that.”
Whether serving as a pastor or worship leader in the band, Barnes said he does not get caught up with titles, and he does not compartmentalize his roles.
“Truthfully, I don’t want anyone to look at me through the specific lens of ‘pastor’ at that church or ‘front man’ for that band,” he said, adding, “If anything, I would just prefer people see me as a friend who comes alongside them and helps to shepherd them in their own faith journey with Jesus.”
Jeff Schantz, who has been attending Sunbury Bible Church for more than 10 years, said the church has been blessed by Barnes’s leadership. Barnes was officially named associate pastor on June 19, but began his ministry there in 2020 as part of the church’s pastoral residency program.
“Chris brings such an energy and passion to serving the Lord through helping lead our worship, leading our praise team, or helping lead our congregation in our walk with the Lord,” Schantz said. “The second he joined the church team as the pastoral resident, it was easy to see his love for Jesus…The future of Sunbury Bible Church is very bright with Chris as our associate pastor.”
For more information about Freedom Calls, visit facebook.com/freedomcallsofficial and Instagram.com/freedomcallsmusic. Their latest album, “Freedom Calls Live Vol. 2,” was released last week and is available on all major streaming platforms.