Just in time for Women’s History Month, we have the celebration of the Jewish holiday of Purim. This joyful, sometimes raucous, holiday comes from the Book of Esther. It tells the story of an evil foe, Haman, who plots to destroy the Jewish people. They are saved by the cunning of Queen Esther who, along with her uncle Mordehai, upend the scheme. Although biblical scholars doubt the historicity of the story, what is not in doubt is that this tale of the Jews’ ability to survive the attempts of any who try to defeat them, has been told and celebrated for millennia.
Queen Esther is the undisputed heroine in this story. Without revealing that she, herself, is Jewish, she marries the foolish King Ahasverous (Xeres, in Christian translations) This puts her in position to intervene on behalf of her people, which she does, by revealing her identity and turning the tide against Haman. But there is another heroine who is often overlooked: the king’s first wife, Queen Vashti.
The Book of Esther opens with the recounting of a massive, 180-day revelry, hosted by the king. While he is drinking with the male guests from around the region, Vashti is hosting a party for their female counterparts. King Ahasverous gets the idea to show off his beautiful wife by sending a command to her to come dance for him and his guests, wearing (only?) her royal crown. To his dismay, Vashti refuses, and sets in motion the series of events that end with her being banished and Esther becoming Queen.
In many traditional commentaries on this story, Vashti is portrayed in a negative light. Sometimes she is even imagined to be a villain that had to be eliminated in order for Esther to take her place. Through a contemporary lens, however, Vashti is a remarkably brave woman. When asked by her husband to degrade herself, she refuses. She must have known that her refusal would be answered by severe punishment. While the original text only says she is banished, commentators usually assume that means she was killed.
It is unfortunate, but not uncommon, that women who stand up for themselves against abusive men, end up dead. This is true in literature, and sadly, in real life. In the Book of Esther, we are lucky to have a counterbalance to that narrative: a woman who stands up for herself and is rewarded.
On the Jewish calendar, the day leading into Purim (all Jewish holidays begin at sundown) is known as the Fast of Esther. It is in recognition of Esther’s fasting to prepare herself spiritually to face down the king and Haman. In recent years, organizations like Jewish Women International have dedicated the Fast of Esther to raising awareness about violence against women, sex-trafficking, and other forms of abuse suffered by females.
We can be inspired by both Vashti and Esther this Purim season, by honoring the women who were brave: whether that meant they risked their lives or did what they needed to do to save themselves. There is a line in the Book of Esther where her uncle Mordecai, in order to help Esther get the courage to approach the king on behalf of her people, says to her: “You don’t know, perhaps you find yourself in this place for just this reason.” This is our call to use our own strength to stand against those who threaten our dignity and our lives.
Rabbi Nina H. Mandel leads Congregation Beth El in Sunbury.