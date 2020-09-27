A small cheer erupted from the crowd at a July 30 estate sale near Mifflinburg as Eva Berger’s $300 bid for a vintage Regulator wind-up clock finalized the bidding.
“It was a teary-eyed moment, for sure,” said Berger’s daughter, Jenette Emery, adding that there was a similar reaction last Sunday when the refurbished clock was rehung at the same location it once kept time in the White Springs Church for decades.
“My husband’s uncle, Warren, who is 97 now, remembers helping his grandfather get on a stool at the church to wind the clock each week,” Jenette said. “When we brought the clock back into the church, Warren remembered exactly where it hung. It was a cool feeling to see our son (Andy Emery) hang the nail that put that clock back where it belonged and will be a part of maintaining it moving forward.”
Albert Hartley, the church’s pastor, appreciated Berger’s efforts throughout the project.
“It is great to have a piece of history back in the church, and I would like to thank Eva Berger — our oldest member — for finding the clock,” he said. “To me, she is an inspiration to church loyalty.”
The clock is an eight-day wind-up model, and the Emery family held a longstanding tradition of winding it each week during church — a task Andy plans to continue.
“The clock was sold at a sale in the 1940s and purchased by Helen Boney just a few houses down from the church,” Jenette said. “Helen passed earlier this year, and when my mom saw the clock listed on the sale bill, she said she just had to buy it back.”
Two others were in on the bidding, including one that Jenette later was told wanted it because it was very similar to a clock that hangs at the Forest Hill Store.
“We took it to get serviced, and were told it was in excellent condition with no scratches or chips. It was very well-handled over the years,” Jenette said. “The only issue was that it was wound too tight.”
Connecting people with long-lost heirlooms is something auctioneer Lori Hess-Lauver, who conducted the estate sale, enjoys about her job.
“It is a privilege to offer pieces of heritage that have a special meaning for the people we serve,” she said. “We develop our advertisements with that in mind, trying to give people an idea of where a piece may have come from. That’s what happened here. The buyer saw the ad and that the clock was connected to the White Springs Church.”
The church, which is more than 100 years old, holds a special place within the Emery family.
“My husband’s family has obviously been going to that church for quite some time. We were married at that church, our son was baptized there, our family had a hand in bringing the clock originally to the church and now in bringing it back,” said Jenette, tearing up as she added: “We will do all we can to keep this church going. Like my father-in-law (Richard Emery) said, ‘As long as people are coming to it, we will not allow it to be sold.’”