Eight Family Practice Center physicians donated a total of $5,000 to support Local Vision, a project of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. They are the grand sponsors for this year’s “It Takes a Village” event, a luncheon, to be held on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Isabella’s Restaurant in Selinsgrove.
The Local Vision project supports people who work hard but have trouble making ends meet. Typically, the people supported by Local Vision do not qualify for benefits of any sort, but they live paycheck to paycheck, and one unexpected bill is enough to create financial crises. Local Vision provides financial literacy programming and support for people struggling with debt, low-cost car loans (in partnership with Mifflinburg Bank & Trust) for people who need a car to obtain better employment, and emergency funds to help cover one bill due before the first paycheck on a new job.
Family Practice Center, PC, is a large group of primary care physicians in Central Pennsylvania with 39 office locations in 12 Pennsylvania counties. They offer a wide range of services including family medicine, pediatrics, counseling services, on-site labs and x-rays, and much more. Their providers have appointments available seven days a week, including early morning and evenings, with weekend Acute Care Clinics in Selinsgrove, Williamsport and Steelton. They serve patients of all ages and backgrounds, including those in under-served areas and rural settings.
“I have always known how much Family Practice Center cares about the community they serve. They often go the extra mile for their patients and for the community. They have been very generous with the community in the past, and I am deeply grateful for their support of Local Vision”, said Lois Passi, Local Vision chair.