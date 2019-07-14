HOLLENBACH
KRATZERVILLE — The Hollenbach Family Reunion will be held July 14 at Zion’s Grove, Route 204, Kratzerville. Lunch at 1 p.m. followed by business meeting and Bingo. Bring picnic food, place settings and Bingo gift. Info: 570-473-1701.
KLINGLER
MIDDLEBURG — The Martin and Plura Klingler Family Reunion (from Kratzerville area) will be held July 14 at “Erdley’s” Lutheran Church picnic grove, 2337 Erdley Church Road (Smithville). Buffet style picnic lunch at 12:30 p.m. Bring your table settings, covered dishes and drink. Also, a Bingo item. Info: 570-374-5535.
EBERHART
MIFFLINBURG — The 111th Eberhart Family Reunion will begin at 1 p.m. July 14 at the Mifflinburg Park No. 1. Bring table setting and dish/dessert/drink to share. Meats will be provided. Free swimming for children under 18. Bring a item for the Chinese auction.
OBERDORF
DANVILLE — The Oberdorf Family Reunion will begin at 11 a.m. July 20 at Sunnybrook Park. Bring a covered dish to share, your place setting and a labeled contribution for the auction. Theme for reunion this year is “70s.”
SPIGELMYER
KREAMER – The Spigelmyer Reunion will be held July 20 at the Walter’s Grove in Kreamer. Lunch at noon. Bring picnic food and place settings. Come join the fun and share memories.
REINER
DORNSIFE — The annual Reiner Family Reunion will be held July 21 at the Himmel’s Church Grove in Dornsife starting at 12:30 p.m. Bring a covered dish, dessert, and place settings. Contact Sandy Wendt at 570-425-2093 for information. GPS location: 107 Covered Bridge Road, Dornsife.
SHAMBACH
MIDDLEBURG — The annual Shambach Family Reunion will be held July 21 at the Middleburg Fireman’s Field. Lunch at 12:30 p.m. Bring a covered dish and/or drink.
WAGNER
MIDDLEBURG — The George and Annie Wagner Family Reunion (from the Beaver Springs area) will be held July 21 at “Erdley’s” Church picnic grove, 2337 Erdley Church Road (Smithville). Buffet style picnic lunch at 12:30 p.m. Bring your favorite picnic foods, drink and table settings. Also, a nice wrapped item for a game. Info: 570-374-5535.
WALTER
SELINSGROVE — Descendants of Cloyd E. and Hattie M. Walter will gather for the 77th annual Walter reunion at noon July 27 at the home of Rick and Ricki Kerstetter, 156 Middle Creek Road, Selinsgrove. Bring food to share, lawn chairs, Bingo prizes, and outdoor games.
Email reunions to lbickel@dailyitem.com
ECK
EMMAUS — The 71st Annual Eck Family Reunion will be held Aug. 4 at Emmaus Community Park, 1401 Shimerville Road, Emmaus, in the Rotary Pavilion. Park opens at 10 a.m. Lunch served at 12:30. Bring a covered dish or dessert and your own beer if desired. Park rules state no glass bottles and no pets. Business meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. Bring a cake or baked good for the cake walk and/or items for the chance table/raffle. Info: Lori Berta at 610-533-9679.
KRATZER
PAXTONVILLE — The 92nd Annual Peter and Susan Kratzer Reunion will be held Aug. 4 at Paxtonville Community Park. Picnic lunch served at 12:30 p.m. Bring any memorabilia of the Kratzer Family you would like to share.
LOSS
SELINSGROVE — The Loss Family Reunion will be held at noon Aug. 17 at Penn Avon Campground, Selinsgrove. Bring table service, a dish to share, drink, and lawn chairs. Info: 570-538-9832.