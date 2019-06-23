HEPLER
PITMAN — The Hepler Family Reunion will be held June 22. Memorial service at grave of Revolutionary War soldier, Caspar Hepler at 10:30 a.m. at Zion’s Cemetery, Pitman. An annual event dating from 1931, it will then re-convene at the Mahantongo Fire Company. Optional dinner reservations, $16 (ages 7-12, $7; under 7, free), contact Mae Ann Rehrer, 171 Amity Park Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508, phone: 610-582-6914 or marehrer@dejazzd.com. “Brown Baggers” welcomed. Activities: genealogy, socializing, entertainment, call of states, and awards. This year’s theme will be Our Kehler Kin. Info: Tom Hepler 856-866-1348 or teh.himself@comcast.net.
OBERDORF
DANVILLE — The Oberdorf Family Reunion will begin at 11 a.m. July 20 at Sunnybrook Park. Bring a covered dish to share, your place setting and a labeled contribution for the auction. Theme for reunion this year is “70s”.
ROMBERGER
BERRYSBURG — R-mb-rgers of all spellings will be welcomed at the Romberger All-Family Reunion on June 29 at St. John's Lutheran in Berrysburg, starting at 9 a.m. The church (built of Romberger brick) where many family forebears worshiped and now rest, is set in a charming rural area with beautiful 360 degree hilltop views. This year, unlike other family reunions boasting about their ancestors, we'll pull the skeletons out of the family closet in "Fallen Angels: Murder, Mayhem and Dirty Little Secrets." We'll also enjoy the usual food, fun, friends, and genealogy. Our immigrant ancestor's descendants' last names have morphed a few ways over time — Rumberger, Ramberger, Rombarger, Rambarger, Rumbarger — yet we share the same roots. There is no admission fee, though covered dishes and contributions toward covering food, reunion and research costs are very welcome. For questions, or if you'd like info packet sent to you by email, send an email to rombergerfamilyassociation@yahoo.com or call 717-827-6050.
HOLLENBACH
KRATZERVILLE — The Hollenbach Family Reunion will be held July 14 at Zion's Grove, Route 204, Kratzerville. Lunch at 1 p.m. followed by business meeting and Bingo. Bring picnic food, place settings, and Bingo gift. Info: 570-473-1701.
KLINGLER
MIDDLEBURG — The Martin and Plura Klingler Family Reunion (from Kratzerville area) will be held July 14 at "Erdley's" Lutheran Church picnic grove, 2337 Erdley Church Road (Smithville). Buffet style picnic lunch at 12:30 p.m. Bring your table settings, covered dishes and drink. Also, a Bingo item. Info: 570-374-5535.
EBERHART
MIFFLINBURG — The 111th Eberhart Family Reunion will begin at 1 p.m. July 14 at the Mifflinburg Park No. 1. Bring table setting and dish/dessert/drink to share. Meats will be provided. Free swimming for children under 18. Bring a item for the Chinese auction.
REINER
DORNSIFE — The annual Reiner Family Reunion will be held July 21 at the Himmel's Church Grove in Dornsife starting at 12:30 p.m. Bring a covered dish, dessert, and place settings. Contact Sandy Wendt at 570-425-2093 for information. GPS location: 107 Covered Bridge Road, Dornsife.
WAGNER
MIDDLEBURG — The George and Annie Wagner Family Reunion (from the Beaver Springs area) will be held July 21 at "Erdley's" Church picnic grove, 2337 Erdley Church Road (Smithville). Buffet style picnic lunch at 12:30 p.m. Bring your favorite picnic foods, drink and table settings. Also, a nice wrapped item for a game. Info: 570-374-5535.