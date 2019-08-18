BAHNER-BOHNER
DALMATIA — The 101st annual Bahner/Bohner Reunion will be Aug. 18 at the Stone Valley Picnic Grove with lunch starting at noon. Families are asked to bring a dish to share, place settings and a wrapped gift for the auction. Business meeting will follow the meal, along with a horseshoe competition and white elephant auction to raise funds for future reunions. More information at the Bahner-Bohner Annual Family Reunion Facebook page.
ERDMAN
KLINGERSTOWN — The annual Jacob and Christie Erdman reunion will be held at noon Aug. 18 at the Klingerstown carnival grounds in the BBQ Pavilion. Hot dogs and drinks will be provided but attendees are asked to bring a covered dish and/or dessert and may also bring an item for the Chinese Bingo. Children’s games provided.
VAN HORN
MUNCY — The 72nd Van Horn Reunion will begin at noon Aug. 18 at Kiess Park, 575 PA-442, Muncy, approximately 11 miles SE from Montoursville, just outside of Muncy. In addition to table service and food to share, bring your own drinks and one wrapped gift to be sold during an auction to cover expenses. Report births, deaths and marriages to Phyllis Ames, 33129 Route 14, Gillett, PA 16925.
RAKER
SUNBURY — The 70th Annual Lloyd and Flossie Raker Reunion will be held on Labor Day, Sept. 2, at Wolfe’s Crossroads, RD3, Sunbury, Route 890. Lunch at noon. Bring a dish to share. A short program and games will follow the meal. Bring a gift for Chinese auction.