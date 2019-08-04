KERSTETTER
WEST MILTON — Descendants of the late Dewey and Helen Kerstetter will gather on Aug. 3 at Central Oak Heights, in the big pavilion, for their annual reunion. Fried chicken will be provided. Bring a dish to share and an article for a family yard sale. Meal begins at 1 p.m. Swimming pool will be open.
WINTERSTEEN
DANVILLE — The 99th Annual Wintersteen Family Reunion will be held Aug. 4 at Sunnybrook Park in Danville. Gather at Pavilion 1 at 1 p.m. for a covered dish picnic followed by a short business meeting, white elephant sale and fun and games.
ECK
EMMAUS — The 71st Annual Eck Family Reunion will be held Aug. 4 at Emmaus Community Park, 1401 Shimerville Road, Emmaus, in the Rotary Pavilion. Park opens at 10 a.m. Lunch served at 12:30. Bring a covered dish or dessert and your own beer if desired. Park rules state no glass bottles and no pets. Business meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. Bring a cake or baked good for the cake walk and/or items for the chance table/raffle. Info: Lori Berta at 610-533-9679.
BENNER
MIDDLEBURG — The Ray and Hattie Benner Family Reunion will be held Aug. 10 at “Erdley’s” Lutheran Church picnic grove, 2337 Erdley Church Road (Smithville). Buffet style picnic meal at 5:30 p.m. Bring picnic foods, drink and table settings. Also bring a wrapped item for a game.
SHOWERS
MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS — The 71th Annual Showers Reunion will be held Aug. 11 at the Mount Pleasant Mills Community Building. Same place as always. Bring covered dish. Kitchen is open for use. Doors open at 10 a.m. Eat at 1 p.m.
LOSS
SELINSGROVE — The Loss Family Reunion will be held at noon Aug. 17 at Penn Avon Campground, Selinsgrove. Bring table service, a dish to share, drink, and lawn chairs. Info: 570-538-9832.
BAHNER/BOHNER
DALMATIA — The 101st annual Bahner/Bohner Reunion will be Aug. 18 at the Stone Valley Picnic Grove with lunch starting at noon. Families are asked to bring a dish to share, place settings and a wrapped gift for the auction. Business meeting will follow the meal, along with a horseshoe competition and white elephant auction to raise funds for future reunions. More information at the Bahner-Bohner Annual Family Reunion Facebook page.
VAN HORN
MUNCY — The 72nd Van Horn Reunion will begin at noon Aug. 18 at Kiess Park, 575 PA-442, Muncy, approximately 11 miles SE from Montoursville, just outside of Muncy. In addition to table service and food to share, bring your own drinks and one wrapped gift to be sold during an auction to cover expenses. Report births, deaths and marriages to Phyllis Ames, 33129 Route 14, Gillett, PA 16925.
RAKER
SUNBURY — The 70th Annual Lloyd and Flossie Raker Reunion will be held on Labor Day, Sept. 2, at Wolfe’s Crossroads, RD3, Sunbury, Route 890. Lunch at noon. Bring a dish to share. A short program and games will follow the meal. Bring a gift for Chinese auction.