MAURER
MIFFLINBURG — The Maurer Family Reunion will be held at noon July 7 at the Carriage Corner restaurant, Mifflinburg. Formerly held at the Schley's residence.
GOOD
SELINSGROVE — The Good Family Reunion, for descendants of Daniel and Levina Good, will be held at noon July 13 at Kidsgrove in Selinsgrove. Bring a covered dish to share and memories.
HOLLENBACH
KRATZERVILLE — The Hollenbach Family Reunion will be held July 14 at Zion's Grove, Route 204, Kratzerville. Lunch at 1 p.m. followed by business meeting and Bingo. Bring picnic food, place settings, and Bingo gift. Info: 570-473-1701.
KLINGLER
MIDDLEBURG — The Martin and Plura Klingler Family Reunion (from Kratzerville area) will be held July 14 at "Erdley's" Lutheran Church picnic grove, 2337 Erdley Church Road (Smithville). Buffet style picnic lunch at 12:30 p.m. Bring your table settings, covered dishes and drink. Also, a Bingo item. Info: 570-374-5535.
EBERHART
MIFFLINBURG — The 111th Eberhart Family Reunion will begin at 1 p.m. July 14 at the Mifflinburg Park No. 1. Bring table setting and dish/dessert/drink to share. Meats will be provided. Free swimming for children under 18. Bring a item for the Chinese auction.
OBERDORF
DANVILLE — The Oberdorf Family Reunion will begin at 11 a.m. July 20 at Sunnybrook Park. Bring a covered dish to share, your place setting and a labeled contribution for the auction. Theme for reunion this year is “70s”.
REINER
DORNSIFE — The annual Reiner Family Reunion will be held July 21 at the Himmel's Church Grove in Dornsife starting at 12:30 p.m. Bring a covered dish, dessert, and place settings. Contact Sandy Wendt at 570-425-2093 for information. GPS location: 107 Covered Bridge Road, Dornsife.
SHAMBACH
MIDDLEBURG — The annual Shambach Family Reunion will be held July 21 at the Middleburg Fireman's Field. Lunch at 12:30 p.m. Bring a covered dish and/or drink to share.
WAGNER
MIDDLEBURG — The George and Annie Wagner Family Reunion (from the Beaver Springs area) will be held July 21 at "Erdley's" Church picnic grove, 2337 Erdley Church Road (Smithville). Buffet style picnic lunch at 12:30 p.m. Bring your favorite picnic foods, drink and table settings. Also, a nice wrapped item for a game. Info: 570-374-5535.
WALTER
SELINSGROVE — Descendants of Cloyd E. and Hattie M. Walter will gather for the 77th annual Walter reunion at noon July 27 at the home of Rick and Ricki Kerstetter, 156 Middle Creek Road, Selinsgrove. Bring food to share, lawn chairs, Bingo prizes, and outdoor games.
LOSS
SELINSGROVE — The Loss Family Reunion will be held at noon Aug. 17 at Penn Avon Campground, Selinsgrove. Bring table service, a dish to share, drink, and lawn chairs. Info: 570-538-9832.