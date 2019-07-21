OBERDORF
DANVILLE — The Oberdorf Family Reunion will begin at 11 a.m. July 20 at Sunnybrook Park. Bring a covered dish to share, your place setting and a labeled contribution for the auction. Theme for reunion this year is “70s”.
REINER
DORNSIFE — The annual Reiner Family Reunion will be held July 21 at the Himmel’s Church Grove in Dornsife starting at 12:30 p.m. Bring a covered dish, dessert, and place settings. Contact Sandy Wendt at 570-425-2093 for information. GPS location: 107 Covered Bridge Road, Dornsife.
SHAMBACH
MIDDLEBURG — The annual Shambach Family Reunion will be held July 21 at the Middleburg Fireman’s Field. Lunch at 12:30 p.m. Bring a covered dish and/or drink to share.
WAGNER
MIDDLEBURG — The George and Annie Wagner Family Reunion (from the Beaver Springs area) will be held July 21 at “Erdley’s” Church picnic grove, 2337 Erdley Church Road (Smithville). Buffet style picnic lunch at 12:30 p.m. Bring your favorite picnic foods, drink and table settings. Also, a nice wrapped item for a game. Info: 570-374-5535.
WALTER
SELINSGROVE — Descendants of Cloyd E. and Hattie M. Walter will gather for the 77th annual Walter reunion at noon July 27 at the home of Rick and Ricki Kerstetter, 156 Middle Creek Road, Selinsgrove. Bring food to share, lawn chairs, Bingo prizes, and outdoor games.
WINTERSTEEN
DANVILLE — The 99th Annual Wintersteen Family Reunion will be held Aug. 4 at Sunnybrook Park in Danville. Gather at Pavilion 1 at 1 p.m. for a covered dish picnic followed by a short business meeting, white elephant sale and fun and games.
ECK
EMMAUS — The 71st Annual Eck Family Reunion will be held Aug. 4 at Emmaus Community Park, 1401 Shimerville Road, Emmaus, in the Rotary Pavilion. Park opens at 10 a.m. Lunch served at 12:30. Bring a covered dish or dessert and your own beer if desired. Park rules state no glass bottles and no pets. Business meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. Bring a cake or baked good for the cake walk and/or items for the chance table/raffle. Info: Lori Berta at 610-533-9679.
LOSS
SELINSGROVE — The Loss Family Reunion will be held at noon Aug. 17 at Penn Avon Campground, Selinsgrove. Bring table service, a dish to share, drink, and lawn chairs. Info: 570-538-9832.
VAN HORN
MUNCY — The 72nd Van Horn Reunion will begin at noon Aug. 18 at Kiess Park, 575 PA-442, Muncy, approximately 11 miles SE from Montoursville, just outside of Muncy. In addition to table service and food to share, bring your own drinks and one wrapped gift to be sold during an auction to cover expenses. Report births, deaths and marriages to Phyllis Ames, 33129 Route 14, Gillett, PA 16925.