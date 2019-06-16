HEPLER
PITMAN — The Hepler Family Reunion will be held June 22. Memorial service at grave of Revolutionary War soldier, Caspar Hepler at 10:30 a.m. at Zion’s Cemetery, Pitman. An annual event dating from 1931, it will then re-convene at the Mahantongo Fire Company. Optional dinner reservations, $16 (ages 7-12, $7; under 7, free), contact Mae Ann Rehrer, 171 Amity Park Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508, phone: 610-582-6914 or marehrer@dejazzd.com. “Brown Baggers” welcomed. Activities: genealogy, socializing, entertainment, call of states, and awards. This year’s theme will be Our Kehler Kin. Info: Tom Hepler 856-866-1348 or teh.himself@comcast.net.
OBERDORF
DANVILLE — The Oberdorf Family Reunion will begin at 11 a.m. July 20 at Sunnybrook Park. B ring a covered dish to share, your place setting and a labeled contribution for the auction. Theme for reunion this year is “70s”.