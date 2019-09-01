RAKER
SUNBURY — The 70th Annual Lloyd and Flossie Raker Reunion will be held on Labor Day, Sept. 2, at Wolfe’s Crossroads, RD3, Sunbury, Route 890. Lunch at noon. Bring a dish to share. A short program and games will follow the meal. Bring a gift for Chinese auction.
GRAYBILL
RICHFIELD — The 100th anniversary of the Graybill Reunion will be held Sept. 7 at Graybill’s Grove on Heister Valley Road, Richfield. The original picnic in August 1918 grew from several families celebrating the birthday of Barbara Graybill, to over 100 in 1919 and large annual gatherings of thousands lasting into the 1940s. The program will feature remarks from attendees about their connections to the reunion, music by the Hunsberger family, and displays on the history. If you can’t attend, submit a written memory and pictures or even a video. Taped band music will start the day to commemorate the many local bands that used to play at the reunion. Local band members are invited to attend. Displays will be set up by 10 a.m., followed by lunch at noon and program at 1:30 p.m. Bring a covered dish to share and lawn chair for the program. Beverages will be available. Look for reunion signs along Route 35 and at the east end of Heister Valley Road on Route 104, due to the bridge closing in Richfield at Heister Valley Road. Also, people are urged to carpool and possibly park at Basom Park if space gets filled at the Grove. The rain location will be at the Richfield Life Ministries Church on Church Road. Info: 717-694-3812 or email memstraus@embarqmail.com. Look for more details on Facebook at the Graybill’s Grove site.
BILGER
HUMMELS WHARF — Descendants of Joel and Molly Bilger meet for a family reunion at noon Sept. 14 at the Monroe Township Park, Hummels Wharf. Meat and drink provided. Bring a covered dish and dessert to share. Info: 570-524-0339.