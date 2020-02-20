SELINSGROVE – Music lovers will want to make it to this double selection of compositions produced by top high school instrumentalists.
The three-day 28th annual Honors Band Festival will conclude with the finale concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday in Weber Chapel Auditorium at Susquehanna University. This event recognizes the achievements of exceptional high school musicians.
“There are 138 high school students attending the festival from Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey,” said Eric L. Hinton, Ph.D., associate professor of music at Susquehanna University. “The students will audition for seating on Friday afternoon and will also have masterclasses with our faculty.”
Locally, participating students come from Berwick High School, Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill Haven, Danville Area High School, Jersey Shore Area High School, Juniata High School, Lewisburg Area High School, Line Mountain High School, Midd-West Area School District, Mifflinburg Area High School, Milton Area High School, Mount Carmel Area High School, Selinsgrove Area High School, Shamokin Area High School, South Williamsport Jr.-Sr. High School and Warrior Run High School.
The students will be treated to a concert by the University Symphonic Band under Hinton’s direction, and by the University Jazz Ensemble under the direction of Gail B. Levinsky, associate professor of music. On Sunday, students will perform their own concert.
“The Susquehanna University Honors Band Festival gives students the chance to relax, have fun, and get to know students from other programs across the eastern U.S,” said Ed Smith, music teacher and band director at Selinsgrove Area High School. “The students experience an atmosphere of mutual respect while having the opportunity to work with Dr. Hinton and other S.U. music faculty and students.”
“The students will be divided into two ensembles, the Honors Wind Ensemble, which I will conduct and the Honors Band, which will be conducted by a guest conductor,” Hinton said. “In addition, the two ensembles will come together to form the Honors Festival Band. This combined band will play the two final pieces of the gala concert.”
Students are given the opportunity to work with Susquehanna’s faculty.
“I think the students who come to the Honors Band Festival have the best musical experience we can give them, which is our first priority,” Hinton said. “They learn so much about making music, about playing and working together, about how to approach the rehearsal/performance process. They have an opportunity to play a wonderful repertoire at a high level with similarly motivated students. I think that with all of the hard work and the learning experience, the students who attend the Honors Band Festival have fun.”
“It is a fun-filled weekend of music-making and learning with other talented musicians,” Smith agreed.