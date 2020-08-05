POTTS GROVE — When a pandemic ruins your annual festival, fight back with a pared-down version that includes the most popular part: food.
The Annual Potts Grove Volunteer Fire Company Festival will be held Friday from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the fire company, just off Route 642.
Normally the festival includes plenty of games for kids and some for adults, said Eric Satteson, president of the fire company. But due to restrictions on social gatherings, this year’s festival will feature only food and a Chinese auction.
“All the food’s going to be takeout, to prevent gatherings,” Satteson said.
Chicken corn soup will be available by the pint or quart. Typical fair foods will be offered, including hamburgers, hot dogs, hot sausages, fish sandwiches and French fries.
“Fresh-cut French fries. You can’t beat them,” Satteson said.
The soup will also be a big draw.
“When I was a kid, that’s what Potts Grove Fire Company was known for, their chicken corn soup,” Satteson said.
“Everybody has enjoyed the food we’ve had in the past,” said Earl Bowersox, lifetime fire company member.
The Chinese auction will be held under a pavilion and will offer gift cards, baskets of items and single items. Fairgoers can also buy a raffle ticket for a calendar gun raffle that Potts Grove and six other fire companies created. Some of the days had winnings that were never claimed because the tickets were not sold, Satteson said.
“You can buy a ticket and have a chance to win every day of the year,” he said. “There are some left over that haven’t been bought. You could be an instant winner.”
The numbers are drawn off the Pennsylvania Lottery every evening, said David Eister, assistant chief at the fire company. Winners can choose between a gun, gift card or cash. All profits support the Potts Grove Fire Company.
“The main thing is, you’re supporting the fire company,” Bowersox said.
“Help support the local emergency services for the community,” Eister said.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com.