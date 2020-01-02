I’ve already had my heart broken once this year by driving the last iteration of the Volkswagen Beetle.
This week I’m behind the wheel of another lovable-but-doomed car, the FIAT 500.
This is the vehicle that carried the FIAT brand back into the United States on its cute little shoulders in 2010. At the time, it seemed like the perfect brand ambassador to re-introduce FIAT to American drivers, fresh off of winning the European Car of the Year award along with World Car Design of the Year at the New York Auto Show.
FIAT will continue selling cars here — its lineup is now pared back to the 500X crossover, the Miata-based 124 Spider and the chunkier 500L utility vehicle — but the classic 500 won’t be on the menu.
Its parent company, the Italian-American FIAT Chrysler Automobiles, says current inventory of the 500 will last into 2020. That’s a good thing for those of us who appreciate its quirky look and feel, but it sheds light on the obvious problem: this car isn’t selling fast enough.
As buyers continue their shift into bigger, taller, more truck-like vehicles, small cars like the 500 are the victims. It’s a shame, too, because I’ve never driven a crossover with half the charm of the adorable, fun-to-drive 500.
That’s especially true of the version I’m driving this week, the tuned-for-speed Abarth. Its ridiculously poppy exhaust sound, scorpion badges and go-kart suspension setup make me smile until my cheeks hurt.
I may have even strained some facial muscles when I mashed the gas pedal on a remote farm-to-market road in East Texas, ripping around tight turns and frightening cattle with the Abarth’s engine noises.
If you want to hear a good imitation of what the 500 Abarth sounds like, just light a string of Black Cat firecrackers and get an an opera singer to swallow them. The sound is equal parts silly, melodious and terrifying.
All 500s come standard with turbocharged, four-cylinder engines. The base models make 135 horsepower and 150 pound-feet of torque, enough to have some fun in the small, lightweight car, but not particularly exhilarating.
The Abarth version takes things up a notch, and not just in power. Its engine boosts the output to 160 horsepower and 183 pound-feet — a very noticeable, obvious difference from the throttle — but even more importantly gives better sounds and sensations at speed.
While I have no problems with the way it drives, delivering a true Italian-car experience with the right noises and feelings, it has two glaring downsides that likely are contributing to its untimely demise.
One is the Achilles’ heel of many Italian brands: a below-average reputation for reliability. Your 500 may see the inside of a shop more often than some competitors, so pay close attention to warranty coverage.
The other is its cabin, which was acceptable by 2010 standards but feels cheap and small a decade later.
Despite its drawbacks, I can’t help but feel gloomy about the 500’s imminent disappearance. It’s as if there’s not just a car going away, but a whole idea.
When it comes to the pure joy of driving, small cars like this are so much more invigorating than big, dumb crossovers and SUVs. And if every small, enjoyable, soul-stirring car disappears in the name of practicality, the world’s roads will be a much sadder place.