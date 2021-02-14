Like most Americans, today’s Valentine’s Day plans will take place at home. Here are a few of the most popular romantic comedies to cozy up to.
It might sound weird, but the most popular romantic-comedy film overall across the United States according to movie database IMBD.com is almost 30-years old: Groundhog Day, released in 1993.
At a time when Punxsutawney Phill might not be the most popular prognosticator around — his prediction of six more weeks of winter seems to be more true by the day — the film is the most popular rom-com film in one state: Wyoming.
Using Google Trends, Comparitech took the rom-com test a step further, comparing trends measuring movies and television shows. “We’ve added TV shows into the mix to see where everyone’s getting their love and laughs from,” Comparitech wrote.
According to Google Trends, the most popular romantic comedy television show/movie in Pennsylvania is Two and a Half Men. The choice seems to be regional. The only other states where the show featuring Jon Cryer, Charlie Sheen and (later) Ashton Kutcher is the most popular are Ohio and West Virginia.
Comparitech reports some of the classic romantic comedies — particularly those featuring Oscar winner Julia Roberts — also remain popular. Pretty Woman (released in 1990) was the most popular in Arkansas. Mystic Pizza (1998) remains popular in Connecticut, where it was filmed.
Coming To America, also out in 1988, was the top choice in New York, Maryland and North Carolina. Residents of Delaware are still in love with The Wonder Years, the popular television show that ran from 1988 to 1993.
Hart of Dixie, a television show that stopped in 2015, was the top choice in four states down South: South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi and Kentucky.