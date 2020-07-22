Fire company adapts carnival amid coronavirus

MIFFLINBURG — Pandemic restrictions have forced the Mifflinburg Hose Company (MHC) to sacrifice rides and bingo, but they’re hoping the community will still enjoy and support them in a new kind of carnival.
The Mifflinburg Fireman’s Carnival will take place Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday starting around noon at the VFW carnival grounds just west of the borough on Route 45. Admission and parking is free.
Face masks and social distancing efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19 will be an individual choice, said Cameron Susan, chairman of the MHC.
“We’re going to leave it up to the responsibility of each individual,” he said. “Everything will be recommended, but we’re leaving it up to the individual.”
To replace the loss of events that had to be canceled, the carnival has added a cornhole tournament this year. Live entertainment will be provided both nights at 6 p.m., with Mark Alexander & Mayhem on Friday, and Lucky Afternoon on Saturday.
Tod Steese, public relations officer for the MHC, said the carnival has been going on for at least five decades, and the fire company wanted to continue the tradition both for themselves and the community.
“We’re absolutely trying to do something for the community,” he said. “Our community, I need to stress, is so good to us. They treat us so well.”
New this year will be lunch on Saturday. Almost all food stands will be run by the MHC, including the hamburger stand, the Ladies Auxiliary stand and a lemonade and soda stand. The VFW will sponsor a fish sandwich and fry stand, and the Mifflinburg Kiwanis will sell funnel cakes. According to an MHC Facebook post, a chicken BBQ has been canceled out of respect for one being held to raise funds for the family of Matt Bowersox, a Mifflinburg native who was killed in a shooting on July 10.
The cornhole tournament starts at 3 p.m. Saturday and will feature two-person teams at $30 a team if registering on tournament day. Prizes will be determined by the number of teams and, as of last Saturday, there were 10 teams registered.
The car cruise-in starts at 6 p.m. Friday and is free and open to the public.
“Anyone can bring in classic cars, to pickup trucks, to tractor-trailer trucks and motorcycles,” Susan said. “People can just walk there and look at all the different types of vehicles.”
The fireman’s carnival is the biggest fundraiser of the year, Steese said, so the company is hoping the modified carnival will boost their budget.
“We haven’t been able to do any fundraisers, and it stings,” he said. “We are one hundred percent volunteer. The firetrucks don’t get any cheaper. We have to find a way to somehow keep our budget going. A little bit of something is better than nothing at all.”
At the same time, with the food, entertainment and activities, the carnival should still be a fun time for the community while helping the fire company.
“For this year, especially,” Susan said, “there’s not as much to do. This gives people a night out.”
“Come break some bread together,” Steese said. “Get out of the house a little bit, and help us with our pockets.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com.