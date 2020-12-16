Fire company wants to give children time with Santa at drive-thru event

KRATZERVILLE — Because of COVID-19, Santa Clause had to do some things a little differently this year, and a local fire department has agreed to lend him a hand.
Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company is holding a Drive-Thru Santa experience from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the fire company, 62 Fire Hall Road, just off Route 204. While social distancing, Santa will meet with local children and hear their Christmas wishes. Santa’s helpers will direct traffic flow, allowing families to stop, speak to Santa and receive a treat.
The fire company has hosted a Santa event for children for years. Ken Haines, head trustee, donned the Santa suit for the past 10 years or more.
“Since we have a hard time getting together the way we usually do, we thought, well, we’re going to do it this way,” Haines said. “That way, kids can still see Santa.”
“The Santa event is something that is looked forward to each year,” said Dee Hollenbach, secretary. “It’s a time when we can invite the community that rallies around our fire company in for a night of fun and for us to give back. This year, knowing the gathering rules would make it impossible to hold the event inside, we felt it was still important to do our part in providing hope in challenging times and to contribute to the magic of the holidays for our community and especially for the kids who have had their lives altered because of COVID-19.”
Families are invited to drive into the fire company parking lot, where fire police will guide vehicles to Santa. Standing at a safe distance from the vehicle occupants, Santa will hear wishes or even accept letters from children.
“I’m just going to stand there and talk to them and wave to them,” Haines said. “Nothing very close. We’ll have coloring books and crayons and candy canes. The elves will be doing that.”
As in past years, Boy Scout Troop 441 of Kratzerville will accept donations for Toys for Tots. The fire company has also been choosing a family or individual in need every year and providing them with Christmas cheer, Haines said.
In spite of the fire company’s own efforts to maintain funding in a year with pandemic restrictions, the Kratzerville firefighters wanted to offer some sort of Christmas event for children.
“All fire companies, which are volunteer-based, are struggling this year,” Hollenbach said. “We’ve had to cancel many fundraising, member-appreciation, and community-based events out of safety and caution. But, it also forced us to think outside the box and find new events we could hold safely to support ourselves financially.
“At every one of those tries at something ‘new,’ our community, neighbors, and friends supported us. Having a feel-good, holiday-spirit-filled day just feels like the right thing to do for everyone.”
Children of all ages are welcome.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com