Readers tell me they like to read about flying, which of course initiates some reminiscing on my part. Other pilots of some experience have had similar ones, so mine are not unique, but I enjoy writing about them. So here goes …
During the first year of World War II, I was a twin-engine flight instructor in the original Army Air Corps. In the early months of the war, there was a typical shortage of aircraft pilots. In this instance, some of our twin-engine trainers had only the bare minimum of flight instruments, which made night and weather flying very difficult and sometimes risky as we shall see.
We were on a night cross-country during mid-winter in Mississippi. Just my tough luck, I drew a plane with limited flight instruments. My student pilot was a West Point cadet in his senior year. Our flight had been enroute about 30 minutes, when unexpectedly we flew into a freezing rain. Instantly, the aircraft was covered with ice, especially the windshield.
A 180-degree turn had to be made immediately, but with greatest care, for too steep a turn would cause us to stall and spin into eternity. With limited flight instruments and a load of ice, the turn was a nightmare. With luck and great care, I executed a safe turn and flew out of the icy rain.
However, we still had a big problem remaining. I couldn’t see outside and we were slowly losing altitude because of the weight of the ice and the loss of lift from the rough ice on the wings. The trainers in those days had no de-icing equipment.
Carrying full power to continue flying, the lights of the airport and runway could finally be barely seen through the ice covered windshield.
Still carrying almost full power on both engines and descending we described our condition and asked the control tower to assist in lining us up with the runway. The runway lights were visible dimly through the windshield. Leveling off safely for the landing was the next problem. As I began to break the glide for the landing attempt, I had a small clear spot on the side window, which was used helpfully in a safe but bumpy landing, as ice broke off the plane and went flying across the runway. It was a thriller, but we survived to fly again the next day.
In a later flight incident, we had fun instead of a scare. I was instructing in the B-24 Flight Instructor School on a nice summer day for flying and had a student officer pilot under the hood practicing instrument flight. A single engine P-39 fighter suddenly appeared and began making diving passes at us. During the war, it wasn’t unusual for fighters to use us bombers as practice targets. I was enroute to the West Coast in the four-engine Liberator, and passing Oklahoma City when a flight of seven P-47s began making passes at us.
These guys were pretty skillful but began to attempt to outdo each other by coming closer and closer on every pass. I had all my crew clip on their parachutes, it was so crazy. We were finally able to locate their radio frequency and call them off by threatening to fire our guns. Fortunately, they didn’t know we had no ammunition.
Getting back to the P-39 jazzing us, it appeared that he was a novice with the airplane because of the manner in which he flew the fighter. After a couple of erratic passes at us, I began waving him off, but he prevailed. At that I told the student pilot to remove the instrument hood and I would take over the flight controls.
Our particular B-24 that day had the heavy turrets removed for training pilots and as a result was quite light on the flight controls. I made ready for the next P-39 attack. As he whizzed by us again, I applied full power to all four engines and closed up on his tail. For a time, he couldn’t lose me because we were as fast as his fighter. We must have shocked him because he suddenly peeled off and disappeared. I had the smug feeling that I had just defeated an “enemy fighter” with my four-engine bomber.
