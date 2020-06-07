Being “stuck at home” during a quarantine has its perks. With a fresh eye, people have seen the beauty of their living space and have found new joy in making it both a haven and a place of entertainment.
One of the quickest and easiest ways to splash a home with color and warmth? Flowers. Whether brightening the main entryway with hanging baskets and overflowing planters or placing a select arrangement on a windowsill, flowers can change the look and feel of any space in an instant.
“It beautifies your yard,” said Lori Jo Showalter, assistant perennial coordinator at Country Farm & Home. “It adds some color. Even if you’re in an apartment, you still feel like you’re gardening because you have your container garden.”
Buying flowers already arranged in containers is one option, but for those itching to plunge their hands into some soil, nothing beats the pleasure of choosing and positioning the flowers themselves.
Jeff Benfer, sales and design at Country Farm & Home Gift and Garden Center, in Mifflinburg, offered an easy blueprint for arranging flowers in a container.
“The first thing I’d ask, is it a full sun or shade area where the flowers will go?” Benfer said. “That will determine what plants to use for it.”
As for potting, he recommended filling a container three-quarters full of a planting mix then adding a slow-release fertilizer and Soil Moist — available at gardening stores. Soil Moist keeps the plant from drying out between watering times.
“Then we would pick the plants,” Benfer said. “It’s ‘thrill or fill or spill.’”
The thrill is the camera hog of the bunch. Geraniums in bright red, pale pink or white. Snapdragons, lavender, salvia, clematis — anything with enough height and pizzazz to draw people’s attention.
The filler plant is content to stay in the background, adding complementary or contrasting color.
“Depending on the size of the pot, you can pick two filler plants,” Benfer said, noting plants like begonias and Euphorbia Diamond Frost can work well. “Something fluffy.”
Showalter suggested a filler that can serve two purposes: herbs.
“Then you have the benefit of using them in cooking,” she said. “If you make soup, you can go out and snip something off.”
Basil can be used in pesto or tomato sauce. Butterflies like to feed on fennel and parsley.
“They work really nicely as fillers,” Showalter said. “Or plant some mint, and then you can give yourself a refreshing drink.”
Spillers cascade out of a flower pot with that kickback, summertime attitude that says “Let the good times roll.” Invite a friend or two over and relax while the spillers dangle in the breeze.
Ivy, sweet potato vines, lobelia and some petunias work well as spillers.
Once the flowers are arranged and planted in a container, top it all off with a layer of soil and “give it a good drink,” Benfer said, adding, “It’s best not to overwater them. That’s worse than under-watering.”
Place a pot of flowers here and a pot there, and notice the effect they create.
“The color combination, the scents,” Benfer said. “Sunny yellow flowers kind of pick us up and make us feel like a sunny day.”