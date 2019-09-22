Flying the ultimate spy plane

The SR-71 Blackbird “was the ultimate spy plane,” according to the July 2009 issue of the highly regarded Smithsonian magazine. Reading that, I remembered meeting an area pilot who flew in this world’s fastest airplane.
I contacted him and asked Lt. Col. Charles “Chuck” Sober, son of Charles T. Sober, of Lewisburg, what it was like to fly the world’s fastest aircraft.
Col. Sober told me that the pilots gave the nickname “BLACKBIRD” to the speed plane. He was one of the select few who flew this special airplane from 1976-1980 and remembers it as an enjoyable and thrilling experience.
As a reconnaissance aircraft, the Blackbird carried a crew of pilot and navigator. The navigator was responsible for operating all the complex electronic and photographic equipment. Chuck Sober said the pilot and navigator operated as a total team concept with the same team always flying together.
Our pilot remembers flying as fast as 2,280 miles per hour at an altitude of 85,000 feet, or 16 miles above the earth. It was the fastest jet-powered plane ever built, and while flying over hostile territory, safely photographed the terrain below.
The Air Force Blackbird teams flew out of Beale, California as their main base. Crew members wore complete pressure suits to protect them during flight above 60,000 feet. These were the same type of suits worn by astronauts. If cockpit or suit pressurization were lost at the very high altitudes, the blood would boil, resulting in a very painful death. The amazing plane also had protective measures for the crew in the event of a bailout.
Chuck told me that the powerful Pratt and Whitney jet engines required a special fuel, JP7. The power plants also needed a unique method for starting, using a chemical ignition system. He spoke with enthusiasm about the Blackbird’s performance on takeoff. “If you’ve ever seen or heard an SR-71 take off, it’s something you will never forget.”
Joseph A. Diblin, of Northumberland, was a four-engine pilot during World War II and has worked as a test pilot and civilian flight instructor. He is also seaplane rated. If you are a veteran and would like to share your story, contact him at 570-473-2594.