Valley food banks are seeing mixed results as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches into a fifth month.
Kate's Cupboard, which operates out of the St. John's Lutheran Church in Northumberland, runs on grants and monetary donations. Coordinator Lou VanGilder isn't sure the organization has the funds to get through the fall. He's looking for a "miracle."
In Montour County, Joe Neizer, who oversees the Danville-Riverside Food Bank based out of Shiloh United Chruch of Christ, said his organization is "holding its own," and has even seen a small decrease the number of families visiting in recent months.
Even with the drop families stopping for the once-a-month distribution, Neizer said the program is still serving 50 more families than before the pandemic broke out in March.
"Early on we had a tremendous amount of donations and we've been able to take care of everyone," Neizer said of the food bank at the church at 512 Bloom Road. "In April, we went up to about 400 families and now we've dropped back to about 300 or 310. That's still well more than normal."
It takes between $6,000 and $7,000 to operate Kate's Cupboard, VanGilder said. The money comes from grants — he has been writing new grant requests — donations and from a Northumberland foundation. But with more and more groups seeking aid, the money to spread around to groups like the Northumberland food bank is limited, he said.
"Things are not well, right now," VanGilder said. "The way it stands, our finances should get us through October. After that, we will see. We're going to do what we can, but we need a miracle."
VanGilder said he just applied for a grant and have set up a GoFundMe page (https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-kate039s-kupboard). As of Thursday, the fund had $1,460 of its $15,000 goal.
VanGilder said the only donation to Kate's Cupboard is 300 loaves of bread from Bimbo Bakery. Organizers use the money to buy food and household products, along with baby items for families that request.
The number of families visiting the Northumberland food bank has dropped in recent months. The distribution, on the third Saturday of each month, serves about 130 families — 500-600 people — each month. VanGilder said he also sets up appointments for those who can't make the distribution.
Kate's Cupboard hands out 2 bags of food, 2 bags of household products — dish detergent, soap — which all are filled before people arrive.
While the food and donations are in good supply, the number of families is also down at the Reaching Out Food pantry at Trinity United Methodist at the corner of King and 6th streets in Northumberland, said Chere Kearney.
"Up until June, we were averaging 150 families a month. But the last 2 months are numbers went way down," she said. "April and May we had a drive-thru where we had packed boxes ahead and had our normal numbers. But in June and July, we had people come in again, 10 at a time and they were required to wear a mask, and our numbers went down to about 85 families. We will need to readjust as circumstances dictate."
Neizer said bags are pre-packaged for people to take when they come. One small change in place for this month, he said, is a one-time miscellaneous giveaway.
"We have some miscellaneous items — condiments, some cereals — things we aren't sure may not be used that we will offer people a chance to go through. We don't want to waste something by giving it to just anyone," he said. "It's off-beat stuff and wants to make sure it gets used. We have boxes of grits. I wouldn't have any idea what to do with them, but someone might."
"We can do an emergency order under certain circumstances like a fire. This month because our numbers were low and we received twice the amount of meat from both Weis and the Food Bank we are having an extra meat drive-thru" said Kearney. "There are no income requirements, but we limit it to those who live in the Shikellamy School District. We realize income does not mean everything. A child gets sick or a car breaks down any number of things can happen. Also there are those whose income is just above getting other help so we are here to help them."
Both Kate's Cupboard and the Danville-Riverside Food Bank have implemented strict social distancing guidelines for distribution.
VanGilder said no one is allowed inside the church to pick up items. They meet pre-screened volunteers at the door on Third Street and Van Gilder will hand them the bags. Volunteers must wear a mass, have their temperatures taken and wash their hands regularly and use hand sanitizer.
At the Danville food bank, they have shifted to a drive-thru operation. Neizer said visitors and volunteers must wear masks.
To donate to Kate's Cupboard or set up an appointment, call VanGilder at 570-452-2194.