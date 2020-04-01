If you’re looking for an appetizer, cranberry brie is an easy go-to combo because it’s insanely delicious. Creamy, melted brie smothered in rich, tart cranberry sauce can turn any meal into something special.
To serve the best recipe, make sure you scoop up a quality bread bowl. A rustic loaf from a bakery, or at the very least your grocer’s bakery, should do the trick. Also, opt for triple cream brie if you can find it. It melts more consistently and stays creamy without separating. For the cranberries, only a whole cranberry sauce will really work. Ocean Spray, and a few other brands, carry whole cranberry sauce in a can, so you don’t have to make your own.
CRANBERRY BRIE BOWL
1 bread bowl or rustic round loaf
1 wheel of brie (make sure itís smaller than bread loaf)
1/2 cup whole berry cranberry sauce
2-3 tbsp. fresh thyme leaves
olive oil (to brush inner loaf)
salt
pepper
Preheat oven to 375.
Slice off the top quarter of the loaf, then slice off the top sliver of brie rind to expose the soft brie below.
Set brie wheel on top of sliced bread bottom and use a knife to trace circle around the wheel. Scoop out all the bread inside that circle.
Brush inner bread with olive oil. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and thyme leaves.
Place brie wheel in the cut-out bread center. Sprinkle with more thyme. Spoon cranberry sauce on top of brie. Cut slices around bread bowl (to make tearing easier later.) Replace top of the bread.
Bake in the oven for about 20 minutes.
Serve immediately with the extra bread you scooped out.