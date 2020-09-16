This meatball sub on a stick recipe is a fun take on an old classic. It’s perfect as dinner, an appetizer, or as a Game Day snack.
You can make this recipe your own by making mini meatballs from your own family recipe, or if you’re all about speed, stock up on store-bought frozen meatballs. There are a number of brands to choose from and they all typically offer variations including Italian-style, chicken, or turkey.
Sprinkle these meatball sub kabobs with shredded mozzarella and serve with a side of marinara for dipping.
Meatball Sub on a Stick
1 bag frozen meatballs (I used Farm Rich turkey meatballs)
1 tube breadstick dough
2 tbsp. Italian seasoning
1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1 cup marinara sauce
12 wooden skewers
Note: Meatballs are sold frozen, so you’ll want to thaw them out overnight before you make this recipe. If you forget, use the “defrost” setting of your microwave to make sure you don’t end up cooking them or encouraging any bacteria that could cause foodborne illnesses.
Preheat oven to 375.
Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
Unroll the breadstick dough. Use the perforations to gently separate into 12 individual breadsticks.
Pierce one end of the raw dough with a skewer, then add a thawed meatball, then thread the dough back over the meatball. Repeat with 2 more meatballs, alternating dough and meatball. Each skewer should have 3 meatballs.
Repeat threading sequence for the remaining skewers until all of the breadsticks and meatballs are used up.
Bake for about 16-18 minutes. Meatballs should be cooked thoroughly, and breadsticks should be lightly browned.
Remove from oven and sprinkle with cheese and Italian seasoning.
Return meatballs to oven for another 2-3 minutes so cheese melts.
Warm up some marinara in the microwave or on the stove top, and serve.