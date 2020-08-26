If you’re a sucker for bacon-wrapped asparagus, you’ll quickly fall in love with this crave-worthy pasta salad.
Inspired by the beloved two-ingredient appetizer, this summery dish is packed with thin ribbons of salty prosciutto, smoky grilled asparagus spears and tender baby spinach, all tossed in a bright (store-bought!) vinaigrette.
It’s a far cry from the boring pasta salads you might be used to but comes together just as easily.
Grill asparagus for smoky flavor
While asparagus tastes great roasted, sautéed and steamed, we like to toss it on the grill for this pasta dish.
When seared with blackened grill marks, the spears offer a smoky, fresh flavor to the salad.
Use a grill basket to corral the asparagus spears or lay them perpendicular to the grates to keep them above the flame.
Wait to cut them into bite-sized pieces until after they’re cooked — longer spears are easier to maneuver on the grill.
Asparagus & Prosciutto Pasta Salad
1 pound thin asparagus
1 tbsp. olive oil
1/4 tsp. kosher salt, plus more as needed
1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, plus more as needed
2 cups fresh spinach
3 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto
1 pound dried, short pasta
6 tbsp. store-bought lemon-garlic or Parmesan-garlic vinaigrette
Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil. Meanwhile, heat an outdoor grill to medium-high, direct heat (400 to 450 degrees).
Trim 1 pound thin asparagus, then drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil, season with 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper and toss to combine.
Coarsely chop 2 cups fresh spinach, cut 3 ounces prosciutto crosswise into thin strips, and place both in a large bowl.
Add 1 pound pasta to the boiling water and cook according to package directions until al dente, 10 to 12 minutes.
Meanwhile, place the asparagus in a grill basket (or lay perpendicular to grill grates so they don’t fall through).
Cover and grill until crisp-tender, bright green and tips are charred, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and cut crosswise into thirds.
When the pasta is ready, drain and rinse with cold water to cool. Drain well.
Transfer to the bowl of spinach and prosciutto, add the asparagus and 6 tablespoons lemon-garlic (or Parmesan-garlic) vinaigrette, and toss to combine. Taste and season with salt and pepper as needed.
To make the salad in advance, dress with 1/4 cup dressing during assembly.
Toss with the remaining 2 tablespoons dressing just before serving.
Leftovers can be refrigerated in an airtight container up to four days.