Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: I am a huge fan of muffins but we never make them because we’re always too lazy. This recipe has officially convinced us to make them more frequently.
These muffins were so delicious, perfectly cooked in the middle with the perfect level of moisture, not too underdone but not too overdone.
These muffins would be perfect with just about anything added into the batter such as chopped strawberries, cinnamon or raspberries. We also added white chocolate chips and sliced almonds to the tops of them, but you could leave them plain or add other toppings such as dried fruits, different nuts, or even cinnamon and sugar.
Next time we make these we’re going to add in protein powder to make them a bit more filling. We’re also going to make them in bigger batches because they are so delicious they were gone in less than two days.
Vanessa: I’ve come across this recipe a few times recently and decided it was fate.
We loved everything about them. The ingredients are pretty standard, so we didn’t have to purchase anything we didn’t already have, including the frozen berries.
As Kaitlyn mentioned, you could easily edit the blueberries (or add to them) with chocolate chips or a variety of other fruits.
We did not have buttermilk, and neither did the grocery store, so we made our own with milk and vinegar.
Instead of spending extra money on ingredients that you don’t have on hand, always check to see if there is a substitute or easy way to make that ingredient using what you have on hand.
After seeing how easy these were to make, our only regret was not making a double or triple batch to freeze.
They make a yummy after-school snack, afternoon pick-me-up, or an easy grab-and-go breakfast for hectic mornings.
We look forward to making additional varieties of these next time.
Blueberry Streusel
Muffins
Oil for spritzing
Topping:
2 tbsp. butter, melted
1/4 cup all purpose flour
1/4 cup sugar
Muffins:
1/2 cup butter, softened
3/4 cup sugar
1 egg
2 tsp. vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups all purpose flour
2 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 cup buttermilk
1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray the muffin pan with oil.
For the topping, combine the butter, flour and sugar in a small bowl, and mix until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs; set aside.
For the loaves, beat together the butter and sugar until it’s light and fluffy in a large bowl. Beat in the egg and vanilla extract until well combined.
Combine the flour, baking powder and salt in a small bowl. Add the flour mixture a little at a time to the butter mixture, alternating with the buttermilk. Gently fold in the blueberries.
Divide the batter into the wells of the muffin pan.Sprinkle the topping evenly over the batter.
Bake for 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let the muffins cool for about 10 minutes before removing.