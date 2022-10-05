Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: We purchased this mini ham in a can a few months ago and we’ve been trying to figure out what to make with it, and this recipe is perfect for it. It’s easy, affordable, yummy, and it’s perfect for smaller families. One pound fed all four members of our family comfortably, and it would be perfect for two. The recipe called for pineapple juice, but we substituted that for cherry juice that we already had in the fridge so we didn’t have to go out of our way for another ingredient, and it turned out good. I must admit, mixing up the glaze made me a little nervous because I wasn’t sure how the dry mustard would mix with cherry juice and honey, but I was pleasantly surprised. The mustard mainly acted as a thickening agent and the rest of the ingredients were for the flavor. I was overall pleasantly surprised with how this recipe turned out and it would be great to experiment with again.
Vanessa: Let’s be honest, with the rising cost of groceries and shortages that we have been plagued with over the past couple years, it’s good to have some staples in the pantry that not only last a while, but also are versatile and economical. I bought a ham in a can as a sort of a joke, but I kept thinking that it’s a great idea to have on hand. On those days that all the meat is frozen, the ham in a can is ready to cook and eat. It’s also handy that it’s a smaller size for smaller families. I’m sure this air fryer ham recipe will be more delicious with a regular ham, as the texture from the canned ham was a little softer than typical. To accommodate for this, we did the final cook at 400 degrees. That crisped it up on the outside and made the texture more appealing to our family. I can see that the softer texture would be welcome to people who have difficulty chewing certain foods. Because we used a ham that was 1/3 of the size the recipe suggested, we cut the glaze ingredient measurements in half and adjusted the cook times about in half. I appreciate an option to make a ham in something that isn’t the oven ... especially if a full ham isn’t desired or an option. To make this a full meal, add some vegetables or diced potatoes to the air fryer as well during the ham’s cook time. I’m all about easy meals and easy cleanup.
AIR FRYER HAM
3 lb fully cooked ham
2 Tbsp brown sugar
1 Tbsp honey
1 Tbsp orange or pineapple juice
1 tsp dry mustard
Wrap ham in foil...making sure that the seam is at the top so it can be opened.
Cook the wrapped ham in the air fryer for 25 minutes at 320 degrees.
While the ham is cooking, combine the rest of the ingredients for the glaze.
After the 25 minutes, unwrap the ham and drizzle or baste the glaze over the top.
Rewrap the foil around the ham and cook an additional 10-15 minutes in the air fryer.
After the ham reaches 135-140 degrees, fold down the foil and cook the ham an additional 5-10 minutes, or until the glaze is browned and the ham reaches 145 degrees.