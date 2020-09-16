Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
K
aitlyn: This recipe definitely earned its place in my top 10 favorite recipes.
Fall is by far my favorite season. When I think of fall, I imagine pumpkins and caramel apples.
As much as I love caramel apples they often hurt my teeth, so this is a perfect alternative to eating them because the caramel isn’t as thick to bite through.
While the recipe says to bake it for 18-20 minutes, I believe it should be put in for about 25 minutes because it wasn’t as crispy as I would prefer.
Also I believe that adding an egg wash on top of the dessert ring might help brown the top.
An alternative to drizzling the caramel sauce may be to use it as a dipping sauce to give more of a caramel apple taste and feel, but either way it’s delicious.
From now on, this will definitely be one of our go-to fall dessert recipes.
Vanessa: If you are looking for a recipe to take to your fall gathering, consider the caramel apple cream cheese crescent.
I imagine this dessert ring being paired with a warm apple cider, and served warm with a dollop of ice cream or whipped topping on top.
We’ve made dough rings and braids in the past for different recipes, and these are always a fun and creative way to display different fillings.
Like Kaitlyn said, we were surprised that the recipe didn’t call for an egg wash, but perhaps a longer cooking time would have aided in the desired crispness.
In a perfect scenario, I would preheat the pizza stone, then lay the crescent dough pieces on top and continue the sequence.
The only problem would be the dough starting to cook before it gets to the oven. That would be a huge mess.
Perhaps another solution would be to rearrange the layering of the filling ingredients.
We chose the cream cheese on the bottom with the apples on top so that we could easily spread the cream cheese, and the apples would stick into place.
We also cut down on the amount of glaze and caramel sauce that we used for drizzling, to cut down on the sweetness.
We were out of powdered sugar, so Kaitlyn made some by pulsing regular sugar in our blender for about 30 seconds to a minute.
If you are in a pinch, this is a very helpful tip to save you a trip to the store.
If you want to fill in the middle of the ring for aesthetic appeal, you can try apple slices soaked in lemon lime soda with extra caramel dipping sauce.
It will add dimension and different textures to this already amazing dish.
Caramel Apple Cream Cheese Crescent Ring
2 cans crescent rolls
29 oz. apple pie filling
1/4 cup caramel sauce
1/2 cup sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
1 cup powdered sugar
1 tbsp. milk
Preheat oven to 350.
Beat cream cheese with sugar and vanilla until fluffy.
Unroll crescent dough and separate.
On a pizza pan, place triangles overlapping with long pointed ends outward. So that there is about a 6-inch circle left in the middle of the pan.
Spread dollops of cream cheese mixture over the dough, and top with the apple pie filling.
Fold pointed end of crescents over the filling and pinch into lapped dough to seal.
Bake for 18-20 minutes or until golden brown.
Mix powdered sugar and milk until smooth glaze forms.
Drizzle glaze and caramel sauce over the ring.