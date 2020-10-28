Crisp fall apples, bathed in delicious, gooey caramel — it’s a Halloween delight you simply must make this year.
The good news is that they’re super easy to make and tons of fun to personalize. Dip them in crushed nuts, candy or Oreos then decorate with drizzles of white or milk chocolate. The combos are endless.
These goodies will rival those fabulous gourmet caramel apples you see in candy store windows, but you can enjoy them for a fraction of the cost. Make them as a sweet treat on Oct. 31 for the whole family.
CARAMEL APPLES RECIPE
8 large tart apples (I like Granny Smith)
1 cup butter
2 cups packed brown sugar
1 cup light corn syrup
14-oz. can sweetened condensed milk
2 tsp. vanilla extract
What you will need
8 wooden chopsticks
Candy thermometer
Toppings like chopped pecans or peanuts, sprinkles, crushed Oreos, mini chocolate chips, toasted coconut, crushed pretzels, Graham cracker crumbs, marshmallows, etc.
Boil a large pot of water. Dip apples into boiling water for 5-10 seconds then wipe completely dry with soft towel (to remove any wax that may have been added to peels for shipping or shine purposes). Set apples aside to cool completely.
Insert a wooden chopstick firmly into the bottom of each apple. Set aside.
Line a baking sheet or pan with parchment paper.
In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, add butter, brown sugar, corn syrup, and sweetened condensed milk and stir. Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring constantly, then reduce heat to medium. Use candy thermometer to determine when mixture reaches 248 degrees.
Remove caramel from heat. Add vanilla extract and stir.
Dip and swirl the apples into the hot caramel sauce. Allow a few seconds for some of the excess to run off. Sprinkle with any toppings desired while caramel is still hot. Set finished apples on parchment paper to dry.