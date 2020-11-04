Retro dinners are making a comeback. That’s because so many of them were quick, easy and tasted great. While some recipes will never make it to our tables again (We’re looking at you Tuna Salad mixed with Lime Jell-O), others fell out of favor but are coming back in a big way, just reimagined a bit.
Chicken Divan is one of those dishes. It has all of the earmarks of coming from a mid-century Southern housewife, except it originated in New York City. The meal was reportedly first created at the Divan Parisienne Restaurant at the Chatham Hotel in NYC in the early twentieth century, but it’s back and more popular than ever.
Classic Chicken Divan is served with broccoli, almonds and Mornay sauce. This casserole brings all of the flavors together in a quick and easy weeknight-approved recipe.
WEEKNIGHT BROCCOLI CHICKEN DIVAN CASSEROLE
4 cups fresh broccoli florets
2 cups cooked, cubed chicken
1 can condensed cream of broccoli soup
1/3 cup milk
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 tbsp. butter, melted
2 tbsp. plain, cry breadcrumbs
1 tbsp. almonds (optional)
Preheat oven to 400.
Bring pot of water to a boil, then add broccoli. Cook until tender. Pour into colander in sink to drain.
Transfer broccoli to 9-inch pie plate. Top with cubed chicken.
In a small bowl, add soup and milk and stir until combined. Pour soup mixture over the broccoli and chicken. Sprinkle with cheese (and almonds if desired).
In a small bowl, stir melted butter and bread crumbs until crumbs are moistened. Sprinkle over top of the cheese.
Bake for 25-30 minutes or until bread crumbs are toasted, cheese is melty, and dish is hot.