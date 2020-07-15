We could all use a few more low-carb, protein rich recipe ideas, especially for breakfast. The first meal of the day makes us gravitate toward toast, cereal, energy bars, muffins and donuts — one giant carb load.
This spinach, artichoke and feta casserole is a combination that can’t go wrong. It’s primarily veggies and protein. With baked spinach, gooey cheese and salty artichokes, it plays off of the appeal of the popular party dip, but transforms it into a healthy meal anytime.
If the word “casserole” scares you, call it crustless quiche or even an omelet. Either way, it’s an easy recipe that makes fantastic reheated leftovers for several days. So break out of your breakfast rut and get cracking on this delicious egg casserole.
SPINACH, EGG, ARTICHOKE BREAKFAST CASSEROLE
2 big handfuls of fresh spinach or 1 (8-oz.) package of froze spinach, thawed and patted dry
1/2 cup onions, finely chopped
1 can (7.5 ounces) artichokes, drained, dried and chopped
1/2 diced red pepper
2 cloves garlic, minced
10 eggs
1/4 cup skim milk
2 tbsp parmesan cheese
1 1/2 tsp salt
1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
3/4 cup feta cheese
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray 9x9 casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
In a medium bowl, add spinach, onions, garlic, artichokes and red pepper. Transfer to casserole dish.
In same bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, parmesan, salt and pepper. Add in 1/2 cup of feta and stir. Pour mixture over vegetables in dish. (If using fresh spinach, make sure all leaves have been coated with egg mixture.)
Bake in oven for about 35-45 minutes or until it passes the clean knife check.
Let rest for 10 minutes before cutting. Crumble extra feta on top and serve.