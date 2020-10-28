Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: When we first started making this cheeseburger soup, I honestly thought it sounded really weird.
However, it ended up turning out quite delicious. While it doesn’t exactly taste like a cheeseburger as I was expecting, it’s still yummy and very filling.
Instead of ground turkey, we decided to use ground beef. If you would like to make a healthier version, use ground turkey.
This was a very easy meal to put together with a minimal amount of prep time.
We chose to make it with the pressure cooker, but we believe it would be quicker to make it on the stove top if you’re in a rush.
This was a nice change for us, considering we normally make the same soups over and over which can get boring at times.
I personally love soup and this will definitely be on my meal request list.
This is a perfect meal to take for lunch or for dinner. I’m super excited to make this more to switch up our meals every now and then.
Vanessa: If you are looking for a comfort soup, look no further. This cheeseburger soup has meat, potatoes and some other makings of a stew, but the cauliflower and cheese add a new element of flavor.
I, too, was expecting something that tasted more like a cheeseburger, instead we ended up with a variation of a beloved baked potato chowder.
We made a few adaptations to the original recipe and made a few observations.
We added extra potatoes, ground meat and broth to accommodate more hungry eaters in our home.
Additionally, I wanted to make sure that it would be thick and filling as we would be packing this for lunch and need to be fueled to get through the rest of the day. (This could be why it tastes less like “cheeseburger” and more like potato chowder.)
The recipe called for a wedge of cauliflower with the stem attached. We only had pieces of cauliflower that were not attached to the stem.
Because the recipe states to remove it from the pot to blend with the broth, having separate pieces of cauliflower would be problematic. To make sure the cauliflower stayed in one place in the pressure cooker, we placed it alone in a steaming basket on top of the other ingredients in the pressure cooker.
This worked really well and was easy to lift out without inadvertently capturing other ingredients.
Even though most of the ingredients had been cooking via the sear setting, the broth had not, so it took quite a while to come to pressure before the 10 minute cooking time started. As Kaitlyn mentioned, if you are more in a pinch for time, use the stove top method.
The pressure cooker method is convenient when you aren’t in as much of a hurry, or if you don’t want to have to watch for the soup to boil over, which would also result in a mess to clean up.
Cheeseburger Soup
1 lb ground beef or ground turkey
1 tbsp. unsalted butter
1 medium onion, chopped (optional)
2 medium carrots, chopped
2 celery stalks, chopped
2 garlic cloves, pressed
2 tbsp. flour
1/2 tsp. salt
Black pepper, to taste
32 oz. chicken broth
2 medium potatoes, finely diced
Wedge of cauliflower (1/4 of a large head), stem attached
1 3/4 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
Pressure cooker
Press the saute or sear button.
Add the ground beef and brown, breaking it into pieces as it cooks, about 4-5 minutes.
Drain the meat and transfer to a separate bowl.
In the pressure cooker (still on saute or sear), melt the butter.
Add the onion, carrots, celery, and garlic.
Cook, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the flour, salt and pepper to taste and cook, stirring, for 1 minute to cook the flour.
Return the ground beef to the pressure cooker and add the chicken broth, potatoes and cauliflower. Stir.
Cook on high pressure for 10 minutes, until the potatoes are soft. Quick release, then open when the pressure has all been released.
Transfer the cauliflower and 1 cup of the liquid to a blender and blend until smooth.
Pour the puree into the soup and stir well. Add the cheddar cheese and stir until melted.
Stove top
To make this in a large pot, saute over medium heat in steps 1 and 2.
Bring to a boil, then cook, covered, over low heat until the potatoes and cauliflower are tender, about 25 to 30 minutes, then transfer the cauliflower and 1 cup of the liquid to a blender and blend until smooth.
Pour the puree into the soup and stir well. Add the cheddar cheese and stir until melted.