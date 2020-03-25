At a time when we could all use some comfort food, this delicious Cheesy Cauliflower Soup is just the ticket. Cozy up on the couch with a big bowl tonight or whip some up this weekend and stay in with your favorite movies. This soup does not disappoint.
What makes this soup so special is the surprise kick. People may ask you what your secret ingredient is. It’s just the right amount of cayenne pepper. It gives tons of flavor without bringing overwhelming heat.
Making this soup is super simple. Just some steamed veggies, a quick sauce/broth and a slow simmer will have this homemade meal on your table in under 35 minutes.
CHEESY CAULIFLOWER SOUP
1 medium head of cauliflower, washed and broken into florets
1 medium-to-large onion, diced
14 oz chicken broth
1 chicken bouillon cube
4 tbsp. butter
3 tbsp. flour
3 cups whole milk (or milk of your choice)
2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1 tbsp. dried parsley
1 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
1/8 tsp. pepper
In a large saucepan, add cauliflower, onion, broth and bouillon. Cover and cook on medium heat until vegetables are tender.
In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add flour to melted butter and whisk until dissolved. Cook for about 3 minutes (this will remove the flour taste).
Gradually add the milk while whisking and cook until bubbly. Cook 2-3 more minutes, whisking often, to thicken slightly.
Remove from heat and add cheese, parsley, salt, cayenne and pepper. Whisk until cheese is completely melted.
Pour cheese mixture over cauliflower. Stir until well combined. Simmer soup for 10 more minutes.
Serve and enjoy! Be sure to refrigerate leftovers.