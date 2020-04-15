Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: Throughout these past few weeks we have been experimenting with different desserts each night and this recipe has definitely made it into the top three.
The batter that we made for the recipe was a little thicker than we thought it would turn out, and ended up more like pancakes. You could substitute it for either crepes or just regular pancake batter. Either way will still be delicious.
We also drizzled a little bit of melted chocolate onto the bottom of the shell, which hardened and added the perfect amount of chocolate to this dessert.
This recipe is very easy to customize. You can switch up the toppings with different fruits, chocolates, nuts, it can be anything. You could also sneak things into the shell like chocolate chips or little chunks of fruit.
This recipe is an empty canvas with unlimited possibilities. Overall, this was an incredibly easy and delicious recipe that will be one of our new frequent night time snacks.
Vanessa: One thing has been proven in quarantine: The thought of what we are going to eat next is what is getting us through this trying time.
We normally are not dessert people, but that is no longer true.
This chocolate taco recipe is a spin on the age-old banana split, but adds some extra flair with the fancy taco shell and two types of chocolate. I would personally prefer the shell to be a little crisper, so perhaps I will pop the next one in the air fryer for a few minutes or make the batter slightly thinner to achieve this.
If you only need to make a few of these desserts, you can use regular pancake mix, cut this recipe in half, have pancakes the next morning to use it all up, or even freeze the remaining batter.
To freeze the batter, place it into a freezer bag, lay flat and freeze for up to a month. You can thaw it in warm water or overnight in the refrigerator. When you’re ready to use it, just snip off a corner to pipe the batter directly onto the hot griddle.
These fun little desserts not only look great, but they can be an addition to your “Taco Tuesday” routine, or even your next get-together. Save time by making them ahead and freeze them until ready to eat.
Wrap them in foil, or place them into individual serving dishes to freeze. Pull out of the freezer a few minutes prior to eating.
Chocolate Tacos
2 cups flour
1 cup sugar
1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
1 1/2 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. salt
3 tbsp. butter, divided
2 large eggs
2 cups milk
1/4 tsp. vanilla extract
Dark or milk chocolate chips
Oil
Vanilla ice cream
1 cup fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced
White chocolate, finely chopped
Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt into a mixing bowl.
Melt two tablespoons of butter, and whisk it together with the eggs, milk and vanilla.
Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, mix well and chill for about an hour.
When ready to cook the shells, melt the remaining tablespoon of butter on a heated griddle, making sure it doesn’t brown. When the butter has melted, scoop 1/3 cup of batter onto the griddle for each taco shell.
Cook about 2 minutes on each side, flipping the taco shell when bubbles form. Remove to a cooling rack.
When they are cool enough to handle, place the taco shells between the cups of an upside down muffin tin to form the taco shell shape. Let sit for 10 minutes.
Place the dark or milk chocolate chips and a little oil in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave for 1 minute, stopping after every 15 seconds to stir. Allow to cool.
Drizzle the melted chocolate in the bottom of each taco shell. Place one scoop of ice cream in each, then add strawberries and drizzle with additional melted chocolate. Top with chopped white chocolate.