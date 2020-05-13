Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: The churro lava cakes were definitely a fun twist on traditional desserts. It was fun and simple to make, but it was a bit time-consuming since we had to wait for the ganache to cool.
Lucky for us, we have plenty of time these days. The instructions were a bit unclear so we improvised and the results were delightful.
We weren’t sure how many it would make, but it made about 6 full cupcakes with extra ganache for other uses.
The ganache was still soft in the middle for the perfect lava effect and the outside was perfectly done.
We were supposed to roll the cupcakes in cinnamon and sugar, but we weren’t able to since the mixture was too doughy.
However, we sprinkled cinnamon and sugar on top and on the bottom which still made it taste delicious. It was an overall hit in our family and we would definitely make these again.
If you have a bigger family or were planning on making these for a gathering, we recommend doubling or tripling the recipe.
Vanessa: We are always looking for a little treat to break up the monotony of our current situation. Kaitlyn found this recipe and immediately wanted to try it.
It has a lot of perks to it, like normal ingredients that you may have in your home (or can find ways to make these ingredients mixing other ones that you have on hand), relatively easy assembly and a smaller baking portion than some alternatives.
When we make a cake or cookies, the batch is usually so enormous that we either tire of eating the full recipe and it goes bad, or we eat the whole dessert too quickly. There doesn’t seem to be a happy medium.
With only making six of these tasty treats, there are just enough.
We allowed the churros to cool a bit before enjoying, but to get the full “lava” experience, serve them very warm, and with a tall glass of milk or hot chocolate.
They are rich in flavor, soft in texture and the cinnamon-sugar coating adds a delicious pop of flavor. Because the cake batter was too doughy to roll into a ball and roll into a cinnamon-sugar mixture, we sprinkled it over the tops instead. However, I believe that if we had placed the batter in the fridge for a while before assembling the cakes, that it would have been firmer and easier to handle. It will be something to experiment with next time we make these cakes.
If you are a traditional churro lover, you will enjoy this recipe, as it is significantly easier to make, but still yields the same delicious experience for your taste buds.
Churro Lava Cakes
Ganache
4 ounces of chocolate
1/4 cup heavy cream
1 tsp. vanilla extract
Churro cakes
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 tbsp. sugar
1/4 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. baking powder
4 tbsp. butter, melted
1 large egg
2 tsp. vanilla extract
1/2 cup low fat milk
Coating
1/4 cup sugar
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
Make the ganache. Combine the chocolate and heavy cream together in a microwave safe bowl. Microwave on high for 30 seconds. Stir and heat again for an additional 20 to 30 seconds, or until cream is hot. Stir again, mixing well to melt the chocolate through the cream. Once the ganache is glossy and creamy, stir in the vanilla extract. Cover and place in the refrigerator until set, about an hour.
Once the ganache has set, preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease 6 muffin pan wells, wiping away the excess with a paper towel, and set aside.
In a large bowl, sift then whisk all of the dry ingredients together. Make a well in the center and add the melted butter, egg, vanilla and milk. Whisk the batter until smooth and lump free.
Using a 3 tablespoon scoop, fill each muffin well with the cake batter. Then, using a 1 tablespoon scoop, add ganache into the center of each muffin. Coat the tops with the cinnamon-sugar mixture.
Bake for 20 minutes, or until they are golden in color and a toothpick inserted into the sides of a cake comes out clean.