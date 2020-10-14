Pumpkin rolls are a classic fall dessert that everyone goes crazy for.
This homemade pumpkin roll recipe will give you the most deliciously moist spongey spiced pumpkin cake with dreamy cream cheese filling rolled up inside.
These rolls might look difficult, but don’t let that perfect swirl intimidate you. It’s actually quite simple. Just follow these easy directions and you’ll master this must-make dessert in no time.
CLASSIC PUMPKIN ROLL
For the pumpkin cake:
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. baking soda
2 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp. ground cloves
1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
1/4 tsp. ground ginger
1/4 tsp. ground allspice
1/4 tsp. salt
3 eggs, room temperature
2/3 cup pumpkin puree (I like to use Libby’s)
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup sugar
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar
For the cream cheese frosting:
6 oz. cream cheese, room temperature
1/4 cup butter, room temperature
1 3/4-2 cups confectionersí sugar
1 tsp. vanilla extract
Preheat oven to 350.
Spray 10 by 15 in. baking pan with nonstick cooking spray (or grease well with butter). Line with parchment paper, making sure paper sticks to greased surface. (This will help you release the cake in one piece later.) Then, spray the top surface of the parchment paper, too.
In a large bowl, whisk together the flower, baking powder, baking soda, spices and salt. Set aside.
In a medium bowl, add eggs, pumpkin, brown sugar, sugar and vanilla. Whisk until combined.
Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and whisk until combined.
Pour batter into prepared pan and spread evenly (shaking the pan a bit can help level it off). Bake for 16-18 minutes, or until cake becomes springy.
While cake is baking, lay a low-lint towel on your kitchen counter. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar. When the cake comes out of the oven, prepare to insert it immediately onto the towel. Peel off the parchment paper, then slowly and gently roll the cake up in a spiral with the towel. (Doing this while warm helps the cake develop that shape memory so the sponge cake doesn’t crack later.)
Allow cake to cool in this rolled position in the refrigerator for about two hours.
In the meantime, make the frosting. In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese for 1 minute. Then add the butter and beat for 1 more minute. Add the confectioners’ sugar and vanilla and beat on medium-high until creamy.
Remove cake from fridge and gently unroll the cake. Spread the frosting evenly over top, leave about 1/2 inch on all sides. Gently and tightly roll the cake back up (without the towel). It’s normal for some frosting to ooze out the sides.
Wrap with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 20 minutes before serving.
When ready to serve, dust with more confectioners’ sugar and slice evenly.