Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: For the first time making this Cranberry Oat Cookie recipe, it was extremely easy, but a little strange for us making a cookie on the stove top instead of inside the oven.
Considering that we don’t have a dishwasher, we really enjoyed that this recipe dirtied very few dishes.
The ingredients listed are double what we followed as a base recipe.
The original was meant to be cooked in a 10-inch cast iron skillet. To account for the size difference in the pan, we doubled the recipe and added some of our own ingredients to customize the cookie.
This may have contributed to a dryness in the texture.
I think the next time that we make this cookie, we will add a touch more liquid to the batter, probably a couple tablespoons of water or milk.
Vanessa: I’m still new to cast iron pan cooking, but have heard that cookies in a pan are very easy for beginners.
This Cranberry Oat Cookie Recipe is one of those recipes that takes very little prep and initial heating time, then you remove it from the heat and let the heat retention factors of the pan itself continue to cook the cookie.
We were a little concerned about over or under-cooking it, since it was tricky to gauge doneness of the bottom of the cookie. However, I think it turned out great.
I really enjoyed the texture and taste variations with the cranberries, chocolate and almonds.
This is a fantastic recipe to pull together relatively quickly for a unique dessert for guests or to take to a potluck.
You could get more creative with additions like ice cream or whipped topping, drizzled chocolate, or a side of fancy flavored coffee or hot tea to play off the flavors.
I haven’t tried it yet, but I plan to make and freeze ice cream sandwiches with strawberry or chocolate ice cream between two of these cookies. I know they will be a delicious treat on a hot summer day.
Like Kaitlyn mentioned, the recipe we listed includes directions for a 12-inch pan.
If you have a 10-inch cast iron skillet, divide the measurements and cooking times in half.
Cranberry Oat Cookie
2/3 cup all-purpose flour
2 tsp baking powder
2 cup rolled oats
4 oz dried cranberries
1/4 cup white or milk chocolate chips
2/3 cup sugar
3 tsp vanilla extract
1/2 cup salted butter
2 eggs
1/4 cup sliced almonds
12-inch cast iron pan
Mix together the flour, baking powder, oats, cranberries, chocolate chips, sugar and vanilla extract in a large bowl.
In a 12-inch cast iron pan, melt the butter over a very low heat. Take it away from the heat, add the egg and whisk vigorously.
Move the pan back onto very low heat, add the dry ingredients, then continue to stir until the texture is even.
Smooth the surface, sprinkle with sliced almonds and cook for about 17 minutes. (The underside and edges of the cookie should be cooked.)
Cover and cook for another 10 minutes.
Allow to cool for 15 minutes with the lid on and away from the heat.