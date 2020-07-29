Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
K
aitlyn: In our household, breakfast is the most forgotten meal of the day.
We usually just eat eggs, toast, or cereal, but this recipe makes breakfast easier for everyone since it is pre-made.
We weren’t able to find the large pre-made croissants at the store, so we had to get the smaller ones from the refrigerator section.
This actually ended up working out well. Since they were smaller, they are easier to store and travel with.
This recipe is super easy to customise. You can change the lunch meat up, or add different seasonings, cheeses, or add in vegetables such as onions or peppers.
This was super easy to make and it’s perfect to make with kids or picky eaters since they are so easy to customize.
We will definitely start making this more considering they take little effort and they’re all ready for the morning, just heat them up and go.
Vanessa: When I find a recipe that makes life easier, I know I’ve found a winner.
This one is going to be a staple for back-to-school time. Mornings are crazy, especially when you are trying to get back into a routine.
Take the stress out of the transition time by having one task checked off of your list ahead of time with smart meal prep.
As Kaitlyn mentioned, we were not able to find pre-made large croissants.
That would be a great size for adults or teenagers, an easy way to get out of the door in a dash. However, if you’ve got smaller, pickier eaters in your home, use this as an opportunity to work with younger children to experience the fun of cooking and trying new things.
They can help roll the dough into croissants, then fill them with their favorite ingredients after they are baked and cooled. It’s been shown that children who help with food preparation are more apt to try new things. These croissant breakfast sandwiches are customizable, you can use all of the ingredients listed, or mix and match.
You can even add a dijon mustard or other spread for a pop of flavor.
However you make them, they are sure to taste like you’ve spent way too much money in the drive thru, when in reality, you’ve saved time and money by batch cooking them at home.
Croissant Breakfast
Sandwiches
12 large eggs
1/2 cup milk
1 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. black pepper
1 tbsp. butter
6 large croissants, halved horizontally
6 slices thinly sliced deli meat
1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
Whisk the eggs in a large bowl until they are frothy. Add the milk, salt and pepper, and whisk until blended.
Melt the butter in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat.
Pour in the egg mixture and let it cook about 2 minutes, or until the eggs just start to set around the edges. Push the set eggs from the edges to the center about every 30 seconds until almost set, about 6-8 minutes.
Assemble the sandwiches with a slice of deli meat, a scoop of scrambled eggs and sprinkle with cheese.
If serving immediately: bake assembled sandwiches at 350 degrees 8-10 minutes, or until cheese is melted. If prepping ahead: tightly wrap each sandwich in aluminum foil and store in a freezer bag or container in the refrigerator or freezer. Reheat at 325 degrees until warmed through, and the cheese is melted. Store in the fridge for up to 3 days, and in the freezer for up to 3 months.