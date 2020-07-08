Keto friends, prepare to be amazed. This Peanut Butter Fluff is low in carbs and rich in healthy fats, meaning it’s keto diet approved. Plus bonus: it only takes six basic ingredients to create this delicious dessert, so you’ll actually want to make it all the time.
Not keto? You’re going to love the rich flavor and airy texture of this easy-to-make dessert anyway. Feel free to substitute your everyday confectioners sugar for the Swerve and use regular milk chocolate or dark chocolate chips if you don’t need to go strictly low-carb.
But, if you’re having a gathering catering to a slew of different diets, stick with this low-carb version. Pipe into small jars for presentation. It will be irresistible to all.
PEANUT BUTTER FLUFF
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
2 1/4 tbsp. natural peanut butter
5 tbsp. Swerve confectioners sugar (or confectioners sugar of your choice)
1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
1/2 cup unsweetened Lily’s Chocolate Chips (or chips of your choosing)
In a large bowl, pour heavy cream and whip until amount doubles in size and small peaks begin to lightly hold.
In a separate medium bowl, add cream cheese, peanut butter, confectioners and vanilla and beat until creamy.
Transfer the peanut butter mixture to the heavy cream mixture and beat until thoroughly combined.
Fluff is now ready to eat directly from bowl. Scoop into smaller serving dishes, or fill a pastry bag for piping.
Add chocolate chips to cups, pipe fluff on top. Finish with more chocolate chips.
Note: Fluff can be made a day ahead and will still hold its shape and deliciousness. Fluff can also be frozen and thawed with very minimal change in texture. So go ahead, and freeze away.