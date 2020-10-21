In this healthy take on apple pie, wonton wrappers stand in for pie crust, saving you calories and the headache of rolling out dough.
We like to use Granny Smith apples because they hold their shape and provide tart balance to the sweet filling. Try dipping these handheld crispy treats in whipped cream.
Fried Apple Pie Rolls
2 tbsp. butter
5 cups diced peeled Granny Smith apples (about 4 medium)
4 tbsp. sugar, divided
1 1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon, divided
Pinch of ground nutmeg
Pinch of salt
1 tbsp. all-purpose flour
2 tsp. lemon juice
8 egg roll wrappers
4 tsp. coconut oil
Heat butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat until just starting to brown. Add apples, 3 tablespoons sugar, 3/4 teaspoon cinnamon, the nutmeg and the salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the apples are softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Add flour and cook 1 minute more. Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice.
Place an egg roll wrapper on a clean work surface with one corner facing you. Lightly brush the edges with water. Place about 1/3 cup of the apple filling in the center. Fold both sides of the wrapper over the filling, then fold in the bottom corner and roll up as tightly as possible. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and filling. Clean and dry the pan.
Combine the remaining 1 tablespoon sugar and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon in a shallow dish and place near the stove. Heat oil in the pan over medium heat until shimmering. Add the rolls and cook, turning frequently, until golden brown on all sides, 5 to 7 minutes total. Dredge the hot rolls in the cinnamon-sugar.