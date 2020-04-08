Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: This was the first time I made these flourless oatmeal bars, but it is not my first time eating them.
They have always been a favorite in my family and are a nice treat to enjoy. The recipe is surprisingly easy and it hides ingredients, like the chickpeas, to make the recipe a healthier tasty alternative to other snacks that may be in your home.
Throughout quarantine, I’ve found myself rather bored and sometimes hungry and looking for a snack.
It’s hard to stay healthy while being homebound, but this helps with reducing the unhealthy treats throughout the house.
This is a good recipe to customize because you can add or take away ingredients such as raisins, other chocolates, dried coconut, etc. This definitely helped satisfy the snack requests in the house.
Vanessa: Now that we are home a lot more than normal, our family is snacking more than I’d like to admit. I’ve been on the hunt for finger foods that aren’t terribly unhealthy and remembered this gem. At about 190 calories per serving, they are loaded with flavor and have some health benefits as well.
The first notable difference from most baked goods would be the lack of flour.
It’s been subbed out for chickpeas. Why? Chickpeas are a source of nutrients such as protein and fiber, which help you feel fuller longer, and less apt to snack more.
Chickpeas may also aid in lowering blood sugar levels and reducing the risk of several diseases like diabetes and heart disease. You won’t even notice the chickpeas are there.
Another beautiful aspect about this recipe is the ability to substitute out several of the key ingredients to match what is already in your pantry.
For example, we found ourselves without vanilla extract and, after a little online research, discovered that maple or pancake syrup will work just fine.
We were also out of peanut butter, but were able to make some out of a container of peanuts. Even the eggs could be replaced, as needed, with a medium banana. Like Kaitlyn mentioned, you can swap out the cranberries for raisins or nuts, or the chocolate for a different flavor combination.
Times like these when it’s better to stay home than go to the store has required people to be creative and think outside of the box with ingredients they already have. This recipe is the perfect opportunity to do it, so go ahead and snack.
Flourless Oatmeal Bars
Nonstick cooking spray
1 can (15-16 oz.) chickpeas, drained and rinsed
2 eggs
1/2 cup reduced-fat creamy peanut butter
1 tsp. vanilla extract
2/3 cup white chocolate morsels, divided
1/2 cup quick cooking oats
1/3 cup dried cranberries
1/3 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/4 tsp. salt
Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly spray the wells of a cupcake or brownie pan with nonstick cooking spray.
Place chickpeas and eggs in a food processor and process until they’re well blended (mixture will not be smooth).
Transfer the chickpea mixture to a mixing bowl. Add the peanut butter and vanilla, then mix well. Add 1/3 cup of the morsels, oats, cranberries, brown sugar, baking soda and salt. Mix until combined.
Divide the mixture evenly into the wells of the pan. Gently spread the mixture into the wells. Bake for 16–18 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted in the centers comes out clean.
Place the remaining 1/3 cup of morsels in a small bowl and microwave on high for 1 minute, stirring every 15 seconds or until melted. Transfer the morsels to a small resealable plastic bag.
Remove the pan from oven, and let cool for 5 minutes. Trim a small corner off the bag, and drizzle chocolate evenly over the tops of the bars.