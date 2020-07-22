The cumin-and-coriander rub in this grilled chicken thigh recipe pairs deliciously with a minty cucumber salad. Chicken thighs can vary widely in size. If you can only find small chicken thighs, cook two per person and reduce the grill time slightly.
Grilled Chicken Thighs with Cucumber-Mint Salad
2 cups diced seeded English cucumber (about 1 large)
6 tbsp. chopped fresh mint
3 tbsp. finely chopped red onion
3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
2 tbsp. white-wine vinegar
3/4 tsp. salt, divided
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 tsp. ground coriander
1 tsp. ground cumin
4 large boneless, skinless chicken thighs (about 1 1/4 pounds), trimmed
Preheat grill to medium-high.
Combine cucumber, mint, onion, 2 tablespoons oil, vinegar and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Set aside.
Mash garlic and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a small bowl until it becomes a paste. Stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, the coriander and cumin. Rub the mixture on both sides of each chicken thigh.
Grill the chicken thighs until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 165 F, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Serve the chicken with the cucumber salad.
Tasty tips
To make this recipe using the broiler, preheat broiler to high. Coat a broiler pan with cooking spray and place the seasoned chicken thighs on it.
Broil 3 to 4 inches from the heat source until no longer pink in the middle, 5 to 6 minutes per side.