Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: There are hundreds of ways to make chicken, and this has to be my favorite.
I personally love chicken but get bored of having it made the same way over and over, but this turned the traditional grilled chicken into something unique and delicious.
It seems like we have chicken in our house almost every night because it’s healthy, and cheap, but I was getting bored of regular grilled chicken and needed a change.
It was very moist and well done, and everyone loved it. The pineapple gave it a sweet taste that you didn’t know you needed. Although it sounds strange to marinate the chicken in soy sauce, then add pineapple to the mixture, it strangely worked and added just the right flavor. It was a huge hit at our house and we had almost no leftovers.
Vanessa: I’ve had this grilled pineapple chicken breasts with bacon recipe in my head for months. Every time we’d slice a fresh pineapple, I’d toss the skins into the freezer in hopes of enjoying this recipe.
I’ve long believed and preached that you shouldn’t waste any edible/reusable part of a pineapple. Since this recipe’s first debut in our home, it has been requested (and made) again and again.
The flavors are so delicious and just pop together.
We’ve had it with rice and baked potatoes, but I’m also envisioning a crispy and sweet pineapple salsa to spread over top, or to eat on the side in the future.
If you are not a fan of soy sauce, try a teriyaki sauce for the marinade. Want to take yourself away to the tropics for a much-needed break from the day-to-day? Add a frozen pina colada, complete with a little drink umbrella. Let the flavors transport you to your favorite beach or tropical destination.
Grilled Pineapple Chicken Breasts with Bacon
Pineapple skins
Chicken breasts
Bacon
Soy sauce
Oil for spritzing
Marinate chicken breasts in about 1/4-1/2 cup of soy sauce (depending on the number of chicken breasts to ensure they are covered) for 30 minutes.
Preheat grill or grill pan to medium heat.
Slice the pineapple skin into four pieces, leaving a little of the pineapple flesh attached.
Spritz oil on the outside of each pineapple skin.
Place one piece of thinly sliced chicken breast on each piece of pineapple skin. Wrap one to two pieces of bacon around the chicken breast and pineapple skin and secure in place either with toothpicks or with twine that has been soaked in water.
Place the chicken side down onto the grill or grill pan to sear, then flip over to complete cooking. If grilling, close the grill and cook until the internal temperature is 165 degrees.
If using a grill pan, transfer the pan into the oven, which has been preheated to 350 degrees, to cook for 30-40 minutes, or until the internal temperature is 165 degrees.